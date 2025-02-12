Mel Brooks’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL Will Have Regional Premiere at Hope Mill Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hope Mill Theatre has announced that Mel Brooks’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL will have its regional premiere from 10 October to 30 November 2025, with a press night on 15 October. YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN will be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston.

Adapted by Mel Brooks from his legendary 1974 film starring Gene Wilder, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN tells the story of the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") who inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Casting to be announced.

Director and choreographer Nick Winston returns to Hope Mill Theatre after the success of Mame in 2019 and most recently the Manchester premiere of Burlesque the Musical at the Opera House.

About joining the show Nick said: “I am beyond excited to direct YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN the uproarious musical comedy based on the classic film by Mel Brooks and to be doing so at the brilliant Hope Mill Theatre. The immediacy of this space mixed with Mel Brooks' iconic humour and the musical's brilliant score will create a cocktail of laughter, love and a bit of mad science!”

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN marks the 10th Anniversary year of Hope Mill Theatre, which opened its doors in October 2015. Founded by Joseph Houston and William Whelton the Award-Winning venue has gained a reputation Nationally and Internationally for its in house Musical productions.

William Whelton co-founder and CEO said: “Young Frankenstein the musical marks Hope Mill Theatre’s 10th anniversary celebrations and in true Hope Mill style we are bringing a Regional Premiere of the classic Mel Brooks musical. Since opening we have always strived to bring the very best in Musical theatre titles and talent to the City and we are thrilled to have Nick Winston at the helm, who last worked at the venue back in 2019, when he directed and choreographed MAME the musical. Myself and Joe could not have imagined that we would be reaching such a milestone in our journey, and we have so much to be grateful for as we reflect on what has been an incredible decade. The future is full of hope for us, and we have so many exciting plans afoot, as we continue to secure the legacy of Hope Mill Theatre, and this production is just one of many exciting announcements to come.”

Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN has all the of panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. It will surely be the perfect opportunity for a production company to showcase an array of talents. With such memorable tunes as The Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend and Puttin' on the Ritz by Irving Berlin, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

