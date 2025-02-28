Mayor Of West Yorkshire Joins Leeds Conservatoire In Welcoming British Youth Music Theatre To Its New Leeds Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Supporters and friends of British Youth Music Theatre came together for a special evening to mark the performing arts organisation's move to Leeds.

Long-term collaborator Leeds Conservatoire hosted the event in their Rooftop Bar. Guests included Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin and Leeds Children's Mayor Esosa Ehioghae. The evening included performances from BYMT alumnus and West End performer Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, original West End alternate Jamie) and 30 undergraduate students from the conservatoire's Musical Theatre course, who performed numbers from BYMT favourites When We Strike and The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train.

BYMT's move to Leeds was announced in 2023 as part of Arts Council England's Transfer programme. Based at Yorkshire Dance, BYMT's new headquarters in the centre of the UK allows good access to its partners and young participants in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, as well as across England.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: "I'm delighted to welcome British Youth Music Theatre to its new home in West Yorkshire - the place to be for the creative industries and culture.

"We're building a region of learning and creativity to provide more opportunities for young people to follow their passions and thrive. This will help us to grow our economy in a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all."

BYMT Creative Director, Emily Gray said: "BYMT feels so welcomed to West Yorkshire and this event highlighted the vibrancy of the local cultural sector and celebrated the strength of BYMT's partnership with Leeds Conservatoire. Since 2021 we have been developing musicals together and we hold the shared vision of a space for young people to contribute to the rapidly evolving new music theatre sector.

"It was an honour and joy to work with Leeds Conservatoire students and BYMT alumni to perform material from the past 20 years of BYMT and its future season in 2025. The guests heard songs being performed for the first time ever in front of an audience and felt the creative energy of young people inventing the musicals of the future.

"The Mayor gave an inspirational speech about the importance of the performing arts reaching all young people in West Yorkshire and we look forward to connecting with more schools, artists and audiences in Yorkshire over the coming years."

Leeds Conservatoire Vice Principal, Patsy Gilbert said: "British Youth Music Theatre has been involved with our programmes for a few years now. When we heard they were planning to move their operations out of London, we knew that they had to come to Leeds. Our Musical Theatre programmes are growing in reputation and the opportunity to work more closely with a national organisation whose purpose is in the promotion and support of the artform is so aligned to our own goals.

"What truly links us is a desire to develop new musical theatre which tells the stories of those often unheard, unseen or underrepresented. We believe that by working in partnership we can forge ahead in this world together, not only by trying to speak about the lived experiences of others, but to truly embrace, encourage, collaborate and listen to them in developing this artform that we all truly love; doing this all with the next generation of artists, theatre makers and storytellers."

Pictured (left to right): Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, Leeds Conservatoire Vice Principal Patsy Gilbert, Leeds Children's Mayor Esosa Ehioghae, BYMT Creative Director Emily Gray. Photo credit: Ian Hodgson

