Matthew Bourne's THE MIDNIGHT BELL Opens UK Tour in September
The tour includes a season at Sadler's Wells from 4 to 9 October 2021.
The World Premiere of Matthew Bourne's THE MIDNIGHT BELL will oepn at Cheltenham Everyman on 9 September 2021, as part of a UK tour to 13 venues including a season at Sadler's Wells from 4 to 9 October 2021.
Exploring the under-belly of 1930s London life where ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and bars of fog-bound Soho and Fitzrovia. Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart; bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.
Matthew Bourne's THE MIDNIGHT BELL is inspired by the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton (Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky, Hangover Square) who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era; stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location - the London Pub.
Matthew Bourne said today "Patrick Hamilton's literary world could be seen as the flip-side of his close contemporary, Noel Coward, whose witty and glamorous world of cocktails and high society made him so fashionable and successful. Hamilton, on the other hand, wrote about the lives of everyday people, full of pathos, comedy and thwarted romance. Indeed his own personal setbacks and increasingly serious drinking problem became the source from which he created his finest and most individual work. More than any other author of the time, Hamilton's characters speak with the authentic voice of the era and it's the raw passion and secret lives that lie beneath the conventional exterior that appeals to me so much"
Master storyteller Bourne once again joins forces with the Olivier and Tony award-winning team of Terry Davies (music), Lez Brotherston (set and costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design) and Paul Groothuis (sound design) for this brand new production.
The cast will feature twelve of New Adventures' finest performers in roles that will challenge and reveal the darker reaches of the human heart. The cast for THE MIDNIGHT BELL are Paris Fitzpatrick, Glenn Graham, Bryony Harrison, Daisy May Kemp, Kate Lyons, Michela Meazza, Andrew Monaghan, Liam Mower, Danny Reubens, Christopher Thomas, Richard Winsor and Bryony Wood.
This is a Dance Theatre event not to be missed.
The World Premiere tour of THE MIDNIGHT BELL combined with the forthcoming national tour and Sadler's Wells' Christmas season of NUTCRACKER! will see New Adventures visit 26 mid and large-scale venues throughout the UK, firmly cementing the company's return to the stage.
New Adventures is a National Portfolio Organisation supported using public funds by Arts Council England.
For more information please visit www.new-adventures.net
Tour Dates:
9 - 11 September 2021
Cheltenham Everyman
On Sale 24 May 2021
14 - 18 September 2021
Brighton Theatre Royal
On Sale 17 May 2021
20 - 25 September 2021
Sheffield Lyceum
On Sale 17 July 2021
27 - 29 September 2021
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
On Sale 10 May 2021
30 September - 2 October 2021
York Theatre Royal
On Sale 21 June 2021
4 - 9 October 2021
Sadler's Wells
On Sale Soon
11 - 16 October 2021
Curve, Leicester
Www.curveonline.co.uk
On Sale 20 May 2021
19 - 23 October 2021
Liverpool Playhouse
On Sale 19 May 2021
28 - 30 October 2021
Oxford Playhouse
On Sale 18 May 2021
4 - 6 November 2021
Hall For Cornwall, Truro
On Sale Soon
10 - 13 November 2021
Warwick Arts Centre
On Sale 30 June 2021
18 - 20 November 2021
Eden Court, Inverness
On Sale 14 May 2021
23 - 27 November 2021
Bath Theatre Royal
Www.theatreroyal.org.uk
On Sale 17 May 2021