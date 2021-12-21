Matt Forde Announces Tour Of CLOWNS TO THE LEFT OF ME, JOKERS TO THE RIGHT

It was announced today, 21st December, that the UK's leading political comedian Matt Forde (Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg, The Royal Variety Performance) is set to embark on his biggest tour to date with a brand-new stand-up show Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right from 8th February 2022 through to 15th May. There are wallies everywhere and half of them are running the country. The other half are trying to, so Matt will satirise the right, left and centre over forty-three dates including a five-night run at London's Soho Theatre plus a performance at the Southbank Centre and Bloomsbury Theatre.

Tickets are available now at mattforde.com

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt moved to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency earlier this year with upcoming guests including former Labour leader Neil Kinnock on the 10th January and deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner on the 24th January plus Jacob Rees-Mogg and Rosena Allin-Khan for the rescheduled (due to Covid) Political Party Christmas Special (date tbc). Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Sadiq Khan, Julia Gillard, Tony Blair, Nigel Farage, Tessa Jowell, Alan Johnson, Michael Heseltine, William Hague and George Osborne.

The Political Party podcast has over 6.6 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Following record BritBox subscribers, four-year record viewing figures on ITV, and 200 million global views online, Matt has returned to voice puppets and write for the second series of Spitting Image streaming now. The Christmas Special has its second outing on ITV, airing on Friday 24th December at 10.00pm

Matt is currently co-hosting British Scandal with Alice Levine, a new audio series exploring the gripping stories, fascinating characters and critical questions arising on a journey through some of the biggest UK scandals and available on all major UK podcast platforms. The debut episode shot straight to the No 1 slot in the Apple podcast chart.

Matt's first book Politically Homeless was listed by The Sunday Times as one the Best Political Books of 2020. The paperback was released in paperback by Quercus in May.

Matt has hosted four series of Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, receiving several nominations at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and has numerous other broadcast credits including: Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) Rory Bremner's Coalition Report and Rory Bremner's Election Report (BBC Two), Question Time (BBC One), This Week (BBC One), Newsnight (BBC Two) and Daily Politics (BBC Two). Matt currently presents Absolute Radio's weekly Rock n Roll Football Show.