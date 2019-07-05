Mary Goggin Brings Award-winning RUNAWAY PRINCESS To Galway Fringe

Galway Fringe Festival presents Mary Goggin 's Multiple Award Winning Autobiographical Show "Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness"

"Once upon a time, there was a Princess born to a King and Queen who were banished from their island, forced to flee to America in a coffin ship." Thus begins the tale of the Runaway Princess... in which Mary Goggin shares a true story, laced with wicked humor and much pathos, of her Irish Catholic upbringing, drug addiction and prostitution, and the multitude of characters she encountered along the way to ultimately finding joy. Goggin brings Runaway Princess, A Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness to Galway Fringe from July 23rd through July 28th. The play, which swept up three awards at United Solo Festival 2018 in New York City (Best Storyteller, Solo Critics Choice, Best Seller), will run for six performances at The Loft, 7 Bridge Street. All performances are at 3pm, and all tickets are 12€.

"Miss Goggin injects effortless humor into a masterful story of drugs, homelessness and prostitution... from Ireland to the Bronx she vividly describes the debaucheries of the 70s...the story of someone who has come into herself." All About Solo Critics Choice.

Mary Patricia Goggin's family hails from Schull, Co Cork and Bangor Erris, Co Mayo (God help us!). Her parents emigrated from Ireland to the Bronx, New York, where Mary was born in the 1950s. She returned in her teens to live with her aunt and continue her education with the nuns in Glasnevin, before leaving again for New York where she eventually became sober and moved on on to forge a successful career as an actor on stage and in film for the last 20 years. Goggin is delighted to make her Galway Fringe debut with Runaway Princess.

Mary was recently interviewed by Luke Clancy, one of the RTE's most prominent journalists documenting culture in Ireland. You can listen to that podcast here: https://tinyurl.com/y3ge2sqw

WHEN: July 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 at 3pm TICKETS AND INFO: http://www.galwayfringe.ie/ COST: 12€. Concession: 10 VISIT Mary Goggin: http://marygoggin.com http://runawayprincessplay.com Twitter: @marypat218 Instagram: @ Marypat218 FB: runawayprincessplay

Photo Credit: Luigi Scorcia





