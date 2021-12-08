Margaret Atwood, Akala, Hanya Yanagihara and More Announced In Spring Literature Season At Southbank Centre

The Southbank Centre announces its Spring 2022 Literature Season, featuring a UK exclusive in-person live event with double Booker Prize-winning author Margaret Atwood as she discusses her new book Burning Questions (24 Mar, RFH the event will also be live streamed by Fane). This fascinating season is packed with events featuring renowned thinkers, diverse writers, poets and artists who explore mystery, fantasy and tackle myriad subjects including feminism and freedom, class and identity, the environment and technology.

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature & Spoken Word, the Southbank Centre, said: "After a hugely successful hybrid Autumn season and London Literature Festival in 2021, we're bringing in the new year with a selection of events to lift the spirits and replenish the imagination, with exclusive appearances from world renowned authors including Margaret Atwood, Marlon James and Hanya Yanagihara alongside innovative new spoken word performances."

The 2022 Spring Season follows a successful year of literature at the Southbank Centre in 2021 featuring popular events and authors including Sally Rooney, Wole Soyinka, Paul McCartney, Armistead Maupin, Helen Oyeyemi and many more.

Taking place from January to April 2022, the Spring Season features a range of literature events and celebrates storytelling at the 20th Imagine Children's Festival in February at the Southbank Centre. Spanning across its three auditoriums (Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Room) as well as in its National Poetry Library and foyer spaces.

Tickets go on sale to the Southbank Centre Members on Thursday 9 December and to the General Public on Friday 10 December. Tickets for Imagine Children's Festival and Purcell Sessions events already on sale.