Maltings Theatre Presents PETER PAN at the Alban Arena

Maltings Theatre presents PETER PAN

December 11th - January 3rd at the Alban Arena.

PETER PAN's 15-strong cast is currently in rehearsal for this show for all the family. Produced by OVO - the company who have been creating and presenting sellout shows at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans throughout this Covid-crazy year - the show will be able to open on schedule on December 11th.

Says Adam Nichols, director of PETER PAN, and Artistic Director of OVO/Maltings Theatre: "I'm delighted that our superb production of PETER PAN can open to audiences as planned. We are already implementing strictly monitored safety arrangements at the Alban Arena. The production itself has been designed to incorporate all social distancing requirements - which will result in some lovely comedic moments!

"Most importantly this is the fifth production OVO has mounted during the pandemic; we've built up a substantial body of expertise in ensuring rehearsals and what happens both on and offstage in performance is safe while not compromising the audience expectation and experience of attending live theatre. We're all very excited about opening PETER PAN and we're looking forward to welcoming audiences throughout the festive season."

Each performance will seat around 40% of the Alban Arena's normal capacity; audiences will have their seats confirmed by email and will be asked to arrive at different times in order to avoid any crowding on arrival. There will be interval drinks and snacks available at the bars although ticket buyers will be invited to order drinks in advance.

The cast of PETER PAN features many of the popular actors who featured in MALTINGS THEATRE's recent productions indoors at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans and outdoors at the Roman Theatre in Verulamium Park.

The cast includes Felipe Pacheco (multiple roles in the Maltings' production of Henry V) as Peter Pan; Flora Squires (39 Steps, Merry Wives) as Wendy Darling; Anna Franklin (Merry Wives, Regina Monologues) as the Narrator; Emma Wright (Merry Wives, Twelfth Night) as Mary Darling; Jo Servi (Merry Wives) as Gentleman Starkey; Matthew Parker (award-winning director of Henry V) as Nana/Smee and Will Pattle (Merry Wives) as Michael Darling - and more! http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/peter-pan

£1 from every ticket purchased for Peter Pan will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, helping to support children's healthcare and the efforts to find new and better ways to treat childhood illnesses.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo

