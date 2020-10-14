The theatre will shut it doors on 21 November, and it plans to open in September of next year.

Norwich's Maddermarket Theatre will close until next summer, BBC reports. The theatre will shut it doors on 21 November, and it plans to open in September of next year.

"We are giving the theatre its best chance of long-term survival," said theatre chairwoman Paula Meir of the decision.

"The trading environment has never been more uncertain, and we were faced with a stark choice: risk our financial reserves by attempting to run with socially-distanced audiences, or mothball the theatre for nine months," Meir said. "We ran several financial scenarios, and even with reasonable audience numbers, trading would have been challenging. And if audiences don't return as hoped, it would be disastrous."

Read more on BBC.

Keep up to date with future announcements at https://maddermarket.co.uk/.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You