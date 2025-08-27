MURDER TRIAL TONIGHT Returns To Warrington By Popular Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A theatrical experience which turns audience members into a jury in a complex murder case is returning to Warrington by popular demand. Murder Trial Tonight will again transform Parr Hall into a courtroom for an interactive performance based on a true story.

Tigerslane Studios will be summoning an audience to the historic venue on 26 and 27 March where they will be responsible for delivering the verdict and determining the outcome of the trial.

Both the prosecution and defence will present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and at the end it's up to the audience to weigh up the evidence and deliberate before deciding: ‘Guilty or not guilty.'

Tigerslane Studios are renowned for their compelling true crime productions and this fourth edition follows the murder of a wealthy and ruthless landlord who is found dead in his office.

But is there more than meets the eye when a reclusive man battling mental health issues is brought to the dock?

The experience will begin on screen, giving the audience the background to the gritty case. Then, the action will move to the stage for a live murder trial, immersing the audience in a fast-paced courtroom experience.

As members of the jury, they will play a key role in attempting to piece together this murder mystery.

But will justice prevail? To raise the stakes, all will be revealed at the end of the night as to what really happened on that fateful night. Question is – will they deliver the correct verdict?

Murder Trial Tonight – Death of a Landlord will take place at Parr Hall on Thursday and Friday, 26 and 27 March, and audiences can book their place on ‘jury service' now.