News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MR & MRS NORMAL Is Coming Soon To The Masque Theatre!

The showÂ has just four performances between 26th Feb and the 1st of March.Â 

By: Feb. 07, 2025
MR & MRS NORMAL Is Coming Soon To The Masque Theatre! Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert are due to take The Masque Theatre, in Muizenberg by storm with a lightening tour of their comedy hit â€“Â Mr & Mrs Normal. The showÂ has just four performances between 26th Feb and the 1st of March.Â 

LATEST NEWS

Video: Wendi Peters Stars As Florence Foster Jenkins in GLORIOUS!
Synergy Theatre Project New Play Providers To Tour Schools And Play In Brixton House
Futures Theatre Presents ARGOS ARCHIVES By Sabrina Mahfouz with Thrive Creatives
Milton Keynes Theatre Announces The First-Ever Stage Production Of INSPECTOR MORSE

Billed as an â€˜all-you-can-eat comedy buffet',Â Mr & Mrs NormalÂ is a zany musical smorgasbord that caters for all theatrical tastes. Interspersed with show stopping musical hits, this laugh-out-loud comedy is directed and choreographed by theatre whizz Daisy Spencer.

Cheaper than therapy,Â Mr & Mrs NormalÂ is just what the doctor ordered. Tickets range from R150 (pensioners and students) to R185. The show is in two acts, duration 95 minutes including interval. Book online at Quicket.Â www.quicket.co.zaÂ or call the theatre during office hours on 087 729 1657 or emailÂ manager@themasque.co.za.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos