MR & MRS NORMAL Is Coming Soon To The Masque Theatre!

Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert are due to take The Masque Theatre, in Muizenberg by storm with a lightening tour of their comedy hit â€“Â Mr & Mrs Normal. The showÂ has just four performances between 26th Feb and the 1st of March.Â

Billed as an â€˜all-you-can-eat comedy buffet',Â Mr & Mrs NormalÂ is a zany musical smorgasbord that caters for all theatrical tastes. Interspersed with show stopping musical hits, this laugh-out-loud comedy is directed and choreographed by theatre whizz Daisy Spencer.

Cheaper than therapy,Â Mr & Mrs NormalÂ is just what the doctor ordered. Tickets range from R150 (pensioners and students) to R185. The show is in two acts, duration 95 minutes including interval. Book online at Quicket.Â www.quicket.co.zaÂ or call the theatre during office hours on 087 729 1657 or emailÂ manager@themasque.co.za.

