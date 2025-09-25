MAMMA MIA! Will Play Milton Keynes Theatre In October 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! will embark on a major new UK tour, visiting Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 24 October 2026. Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday 26 September. Casting will be announced at a later date.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs in a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter, and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll. This irresistibly funny show has thrilled audiences all around the world, and there’s never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical. Whatever age you are, you can’t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Now in its 27th year, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 11 million people and has played more than 10,000 performances in London’s West End. The international tour has visited 42 countries in the past 20 years, with over 3,900 performances seen by 7.7 million people worldwide. On Broadway, MAMMA MIA! became the ninth longest-running show in history, enjoying a record-breaking 14-year run, and recently returned to the Winter Garden Theatre. The musical has also been staged in Mandarin in China, making history as the first Western musical presented in the language. Across the globe, over 70 million people have experienced MAMMA MIA! live on stage, in addition to two blockbuster film adaptations.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time upon its 2008 release. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in 2018 and became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material, and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The MAMMA MIA! UK Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group and NGM.