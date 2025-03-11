MAMA GOOSE Pantomime Comes to Stratford East This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stratford East has announced this year's pantomime, MAMA GOOSE, written and directed by Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu with music by Stratford East pantomime veteran Robert Hyman and lyrics by Vikki Stone and Robert Hyman. The production runs from 21 November 2025 – 3 January 2026.

Join local lass Mama Goose and her magical golden-egg-laying goose in Stratford this holiday season!

Stratford East pantos are famous for tearing up the rulebook and telling classic stories with a special East London twist. Round up your friends and family and join us for a reimagined telling of the fairy tale classic.

Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu (Writers & Directors) say: “We are extremely excited to be bringing Mama Goose to life this festive season. It's an idea we've had bubbling for a while, and we couldn't be happier to be at Stratford where we feel it really belongs. We're looking forward to working closely with everyone at the theatre, who are already proving to be excellent partners, especially with Lisa Spirling and the brilliant Robert Hyman, nobody knows the Stratford East panto better than him. Mama Goose promises to be a unique and unforgettable treat this winter, and we can't wait to welcome everyone in.”

Lisa Spirling (Artistic Director, Stratford East) says: “It feels very special to be bringing this dream team together, to work on Mama Goose for this year's Stratford Panto. With decades of panto expertise between them Vikki, Tonderai and Robert's wholly original and raucous take on Mother Goose will be an explosion of festive joy.”

Comments