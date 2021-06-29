Lost In Translation Return For Outdoor Circus Season in July

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, the internationally acclaimed contemporary circus company Lost in Translation will return this summer with an exciting outdoor season, INTERLUDE in the CLOSE. Running from 14th July to 30th August, the season features some of the biggest names in comedy, alongside family entertainment, powerful spoken word and unmissable circus.

Featuring incredible international guest companies, INTERLUDE in the CLOSE will culminate with a week of performances from Lost in Translation including Circus Lates. These unique and inspirational evenings of live entertainment journey through cabaret, burlesque, circus sideshow and contemporary variety. Created in a moment where the arts world stood still, Circus Lates will celebrate performers of different arts forms and backgrounds, bringing back all the joy, celebration, hilarity, cheekiness, and irreverence that make a great night out. The final day of the festival will be a circus-based celebration of community and togetherness in the city.

As part of their 10th anniversary programme, the acclaimed company will also be embarking on a London tour with Above, Cabaret Unlocked and Hotel Paradiso, heading to venues including Wandsworth Arts Fringe, Underbelly Festival in Cavendish Square and Rose Theatre, Kingston. They will also be performing a thrilling cabaret variety show at Phoenix Arts Club. Still to be announced is their exciting Christmas show at Jackson's Lane.

Company Director and Performer, Massimiliano Rossetti, comments, We're so excited to be coming back to INTERLUDE in the CLOSE as part of our 10th anniversary year! Set in the beautiful grounds of Norwich Cathedral, this outdoor season is a wonderful way to re-engage with audiences and support the recovery of cultural activity in Norwich. This past year has seen us separated from both our loved ones and what we love doing, so we can't wait to bring live performances back to our hometown.

Presented by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus in partnership with Norwich Cathedral and Norwich School, INTERLUDE in the CLOSE is designed to be not only COVID-safe but COVID-resilient. All events can be delivered even if Stage 4 of the Government's roadmap is delayed further, and if levels of social distancing for outdoor performances remain in place through the summer.

Tickets for all the shows in the INTERLUDE in the CLOSE programme can be purchased here: https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/?venue-location[]=norwich-theatre-interlude