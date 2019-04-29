London's Free Open Air Theatre Announces 2019 Season - THE SEA QUEEN and TWELFTH NIGHT

In the stunning amphitheatre on the banks of the River Thames, London's Free Open Air Theatre Season will return for a 16th year with the world premiere of 'The Sea Queen', a family show about the Irish pirate Grainne O'Malley, and Shakespeare's popular romantic comedy 'Twelfth Night'.

The season will run from Wednesday 7 August - Sunday 1 September with both shows playing nightly, Wednesday - Sunday. There's no need to book - just turn up and take a seat! There's room for 1,000 people at every performance.

Press night: Thursday 15 August

'The Sea Queen' at 6pm

'Twelfth Night' at 8pm

Cast to be announced.

Creative team: Director: Rae Mcken. Set & Costume Design: Mayou Trikerioti. Sound Design: Matthew Bugg.

These two plays and their two respective heroines, Grainne and Viola, will place the stories of strong, independent women at the heart of our season. It will also be the first year that one of the plays of William Shakespeare is being presented by the Company. Telling classic narratives in modern ways, with strong female role models, is central to the approach being taken by this season's director, Rae Mcken. London's Free Open-Air Theatre Season is delighted to welcome Rae to the team. Over the past decade, through her work with her own company 'Custom/Practice', Rae has been at the forefront of presenting classical theatre with diverse casts that better reflect the makeup our cosmopolitan melting pot city. Through her work with 'Artistic Directors of the Future', Rae also promotes greater diversity in the next generation of artistic leaders.

The Productions

'The Sea Queen'

Join Grainne O'Malley; pirate, chieftain and Irish queen of the seas, as she sets sail on her greatest adventure yet. Her family are prisoners, held in the dark dungeons of Dublin Castle by the evil Sir Richard Bingham. To save their lives she must embark for London, overcoming storms, buccaneers, and mutiny, before finally facing her implacable foe; England's Virgin Queen, Elizabeth I. Based on the true story of

Ireland's legendary 16th century heroine, this voyage is for anyone who has dreamed of an ocean adventure. Come dance a jig, sing a sea shanty and live the life of a sea queen. Written by Daniel Winder.

'Twelfth Night'

Experience Shakespeare's famous tale of unrequited love in all its hilarious and heartbreaking splendour, entirely for free. Separated from her twin Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola must fend for herself in a strange land. Havoc ensues through mistaken identity and heartache as Viola falls in love with Orsino, who dotes on Olivia, who falls for Viola but is idolised by Malvolio... 'I am all the daughters of my father's house, And all the brothers too.'

Family Workshops:

Running in tandem with the shows will be a series of free Saturday theatre workshops for families in nearby Hayes Galleria - why not make a day of it and enjoy one of the free performances of 'The Sea Queen' after the workshop?

Ahoy Pirates! 1 June

An interactive workshop perfect for any young heart who's dreamed of becoming a pirate.

O'Malleys Crew 10 August

Grainne O'Malley, queen of the Sea, is seeking bold buccaneers for her crew. Become a pirate queen with this free theatre workshop.

Sea-Shanty Scallywags 17 August

"Yo Ho Yo Ho A Pirate's Life for Me" Come learn a tune and sing with performers from London's Free Open Air Theatre Season. Learn traditional Irish Folk and sing songs of the sea, perfect for any voice whether a mermaid's or walrus's!

Davy Jones' Crafting 24 August

Create your own loot to hide in Davy Jones' Locker! A workshop that's perfect for pirates who love arts and crafts.

The Sailors' Hornpipe 31 August

Join the crew of Grainne O'Malley and learn a jig like a true sailor of the sea.

Notes to Editors

Produced by Gods and Monsters. Theatre Creative Producer: Suzanna Rosenthal. General Managers: Iris Theatre

Now in its 16th year, London's Free Open-Air Theatre Season began in 2003, and the project continues to make classic texts accessible and enjoyable to all, irrespective of age, education, ethnicity, financial means or physical ability.

In 2017, Iris Theatre took over the general management of London's Free Open Air Theatre Season. An award-winning theatre company led by Daniel Winder, Iris Theatre are known for producing award winning, vibrant and accessible site-specific and outdoor theatre, and celebrate their 10th anniversary this year with productions of 'Hamlet' and 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'.

The Scoop

The Scoop at London Bridge City is a sunken amphitheatre on the south bank of the Thames, between London Bridge and Tower Bridge next to City Hall. 'The Sea Queen' and 'Twelfth Night' will be a central part of the London Bridge City Summer Festival that takes place, annually, from June to September on the banks of the River Thames around City Hall with plenty of events, bars and eateries all summer for all the family.

LISTINGS INFO

Gods and Monsters Theatre in

association with Iris Theatre

presents

'The Sea Queen'

by Daniel Winder

'Twelfth Night'

by William Shakespeare

London's Free Open Air Theatre Season

The Scoop

adjacent to City Hall,

London Bridge City,

Queens Walk,

London SE1 2DB

Wednesday 7 August - Sunday 1 September

Press night: Thursday 15 August

'The Sea Queen' at 6pm

'Twelfth Night' at 8pm

Performance times:

'The Sea Queen'

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 6pm - 7pm

Sunday 4pm - 5pm

'Twelfth Night'

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8pm - 9:30pm

Sunday 6pm - 7.30pm

Friday 16 August

Captioned performance (both shows)

Saturday 24 August

Relaxed Performance (both shows)

Sunday 25 August

Parent & Baby performance (both shows)

Post Show Talks:

Join us for post show discussions with the team behind this year's season of free

theatre. Sunday 11, 18 and 25 August

19:45 - 20:30.

Cost: Entry is free





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You