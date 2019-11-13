Lloyd Griffith Adds Additional Grimsby Date To Tour Due To Demand

United Agents have announced that due to phenomenal demand, Lloyd Griffith has added an additional show in his hometown, Grimsby on 27th March 2020 at Docks Academy, to his Not Just A Pretty Face tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday 14th November via www.lloydgriffith.com. The tour begins at Hull Truck on 13th February 2020, now taking in a total of 32 dates, and concludes at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough on 17th April 2020.

Since his last, critically acclaimed live tour All Rounder, Lloyd has fronted BBC Three's Can You Beat The Bookies?, co-hosted Netflix series Flinch and been seen as regular host of Sky's flagship show Soccer AM. You'll have also seen him on 8 Out Of 10 Cats (E4), Celebability (ITV2), Bounty Hunters (Sky), Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Drunk History (Comedy Central), Taxi To Training (BBC Three), Football's Funniest Moments (Sky), The Premier League Show (BBC Two) and even Songs of Praise (BBC Two). Expect jokes mixed with jaw dropping singing. In the words of The Sunday Post it's "uplifting stand-up that'll have you smiling for days".

Lloyd Griffith said previously: "Stand-up is my favourite thing to do in the world, so I can't wait to be going back out on tour with this new show. We're going back to some of my favourite venues and also playing some bigger rooms which I'm proper pumped for. Look out for me at a service station in 2020 loading up on carbs."

Lloyd's All Rounder tour saw additional dates added due to phenomenal demand and included a run of shows at London's Soho Theatre. Lloyd has previously supported Jack Whitehall and Rob Beckett on tour including at venues such as Liverpool Echo, Newcastle Metro, Manchester, Leeds and Wembley Arenas. It has just been announced that Lloyd will once again support Jack Whitehall for the entirety of his upcoming arena tour starting in Peterborough this November.

Lloyd created and appears in YouTube series Premier League Fan Reactions videos, with the weekly videos regularly reaching upwards of 100K views. He also appeared in FIFA: Quest for the Best (EA Sports/Sky Sports).

As a singer, Lloyd can often be heard performing with the choirs of Westminster Abbey, St George's Chapel - Windsor Castle and various other London groups, and subsequently has an incredible knowledge and passion for the UK's finest Cathedrals and choral music. Lloyd also sang at the grand opening of Joe Lycett's kitchen extension, which was unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham.

Tickets for Lloyd Griffith: Not Just A Pretty Face are on sale now at www.lloydgriffith.com.





