Liza Pulamn and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to London

Following their sold-out 2024 debut performances at Chichester and Cadogan Hall and after a busy summer of festivals, including Aldeburgh, Lichfield and Petworth, A Couple of Swells arrive in London to showcase their new album in the intimate surroundings of The Other Palace Studio for one week only, from Tuesday 22 to Saturday 26 October.

A Couple of Swells is the inspired pairing of two unique entertainers - Liza Pulman, songstress, comedienne and one-third of the iconic Fascinating Aida, and virtuoso pianist, songwriter and singer Joe Stilgoe.

Together they combine humour and musicianship at the very highest level, making old songs sound new and new songs feel like you've known them all your life.

Both born in the proverbial trunk, their style has been fine-tuned from cradle to stage, and together they have the musical and theatrical chemistry of Dudley Moore and Julie Andrews, Barbara Cook and Wally Harper and all with just a sprinkling of Fred and Ginger!

Prepare to be swept away by Joe's dazzling piano playing, Liza's exquisite vocals and their beautiful, tight harmonies as they dig into the true classics and hidden gems of Irving Berlin, Paul McCartney, Jerome Kern, Billy Joel and Leonard Bernstein, mixed with a few new songs specially written for the show.

