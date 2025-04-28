Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Reveals Christmas Pantomime

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pantomime will return to the Epstein Theatre this Christmas with the historic Liverpool venue inviting audiences to enjoy the enchanting world of Cinderella. The festive family show will run from Friday, 5 December to Sunday, 4 January 2026 at the Hanover Street theatre.

Beloved by generations as the greatest fairytale of them all, Regal Entertainments Ltd's smash hit production of the classic tale promises plenty of magical moments along with spectacular costumes and set, brilliant choreography and marvellous music to get you up out of your seat.

Cinderella tells the story of a beautiful girl reduced to a life of servitude by her two ugly stepsisters. But when an invitation arrives for a grand ball at the palace, it seems all that could be about to change. With a bit of magic, and help from her loyal friend Buttons, Cinderella is transformed into the belle of the ball. But what will happen when the clock strikes midnight?

The show will be directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography from Nazene Langfield. Musical supervisor is Callum Clarke.

Casting is yet to be announced.

The Christmas pantomime forms part of the theatre's hotly anticipated inaugural autumn season which is due to be launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein's birthday – featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Grade II listed landmark, which closed its doors in June 2023, now has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre's century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Ahead of its formal reopening, £1 million is being invested in the venue with extensive refurbishment works including refitting the stage with new lighting, stage cloths and sound, and improving the backstage areas. The theatre's bar has also been remodelled.

The theatre is encouraging people to join the Epstein mailing list via the website www.epsteintheatre.com to be the first to hear about future shows.

Epstein Theatre General Manager Anthony Proctor said: “I'm excited to be able to reveal the return of panto at the Epstein this Christmas – and not only that, but with a fantastic version of the greatest fairytale of them all too.

“Regal Entertainments has a great reputation for staging high quality, award-winning productions so our theatregoers are in for a real seasonal treat.

“Glass slippers may be optional, but I can guarantee that everyone, whether they're five or 105, will definitely have a ball.”

Chantelle Joseph of Regal Entertainments Ltd added: “I'm absolutely thrilled Regal Entertainments has been asked to produce the Christmas panto for the new management at the Epstein Theatre this December. I know from previously staging shows in the theatre's beautiful, historic auditorium what a great space it is for creating a brilliant party atmosphere.

“I can promise family audiences an enchanting experience this festive season, whether they are returning to the Epstein or whether they are discovering the theatre for the first time.”

