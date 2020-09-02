Live Performance Returns To Theatr Clwyd With Sold Out Events

For the first time in 5 months, the company hosted sell-out shows.

Audiences returned to Theatr Clwyd this weekend with the first in a series of live outdoor performances. Staged as part of the Welsh Government trial for outdoor events, the successful events took place with Covid-19 safety measures in place and with hay bales delivered by a local farmer to shield the stage.

For the first time in 5 months, the company hosted sell-out shows, with performers including musical theatre star Mared Williams; baritone jazz and folk singer Tayo Aluko; acclaimed musical comedian Vikki Stone, West End star Natasha Barnes, and international composer and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Rimes with BBC Radio 2 Folk Award nominee Gwilym Bowen Rhys.

Theatr Clwyd's Artistic Director Tamara Harvey said today, "It's a huge step forward for us, both at Theatr Clwyd and in Wales. To deliver these events safely is testament to the incredible hard work of the team here, and to the commitment we all have - buildings and freelancers alike - to bringing theatre back for our audiences here and across the UK. A foot tapping along to a new tune, a head thrown back in laughter, a shared glance between a couple on the front row, the sheer delight in the face of a performer... These were the moments that filled our hearts this weekend as we were able to do again what only our industry can do - bring the emotion and the joy of live performance to our communities."

The test events are continuing throughout September with tickets at just £5. The company are using paperless ticketing, socially distanced 'pod' seating, one way systems on site, and the opportunity to order refreshments via an app. Upcoming highlights of the outdoor season include a preview of Tim Price's brand new comedy play English; a family show, Three, for ages 3+; Orpheus, a spoken word and soul music show by acclaimed writer Alex Wright; as well as live concerts from Kidsmoke, Aleighcia Scott, The Goat Roper Rodeo Band and Flintshire favourites Tip Top Productions.

Throughout closure Theatr Clwyd has continued to support the local community - encouraging creativity in young and old and those most isolated through the online Together programme, hosting blood donation sessions for the Welsh Blood Service, distributing food packages to vulnerable families, leading digital dance workshops for those with Parkinson's, and for the last four weeks, becoming a creative hub for vulnerable young people.

For tickets and further information, please visit www.theatrclwyd.com

