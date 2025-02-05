Lisa Jane Kelsey and Roy Locke Set For SOME ENCHANTED EVENING Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The English Musical Theatre Orchestra have announced the stars for Some Enchanted Evening, celebrating the best of Broadway. From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Lerner & Loewe, Some Enchanted Evening will open at the Richmond Theatre, London on Saturday 5th April before travelling to the Grand Opera House, York on Saturday 20th April 2025.

Renowned for her breathtaking vocals and captivating stage presence, soprano Lisa Jane Kelsey is one of the UK's most sought-after classical crossover and musical theatre artists. With an extensive career spanning worldwide theatre tours and performances aboard luxury cruise liners, Lisa's northern charm and stunning voice promise to bring something truly special to the stage.

Internationally acclaimed for his portrayal of The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Roy Locke is a powerhouse of musical theatre and classical crossover. His career has taken him to some of the world's most prestigious opera houses and theatre stages. Now, Roy brings his unparalleled talent and passion to this production, delivering an unforgettable and moving performance.

Following its critically acclaimed success in Manchester, this breathtaking tribute to Broadway’s most iconic composers and timeless show tunes is set to captivate audiences once again.

Conductor, Gregor Reid, said: "We were blown away by the audiences' reactions to Some Enchanted Evening in May 2024, we're so excited to be bringing the show back, with even more must-see moments and some new additions to the set list. What can beat 26 artists who are all passionate about classic Musical Theatre"

This extraordinary production showcases beloved classics such as People Will Say We’re in Love, You’ll Never Walk Alone, Getting to Know You, and My Favourite Things. The legendary music of Rodgers & Hammerstein takes centre stage alongside audience favourites, including Maria from West Side Story and selections from My Fair Lady.

Two outstanding vocalists will join a full 26-piece orchestra, delivering a stunning performance of unforgettable songs from Oklahoma, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, The King and I, and many more. With soaring melodies and rich orchestration, the concert brings to life the golden era of Broadway in a truly spectacular evening of live music.

This production celebrates the enduring legacy of Broadway’s greatest composers, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Bernstein & Sondheim. It features music from award-winning musicals such as Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, South Pacific, Brigadoon, West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Carousel, Show Boat, My Fair Lady, and Oklahoma!

