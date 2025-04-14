Letitia Delish Brings PROVOCATEUR to Brighton Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There's a new mistress in town, and she's going to leave a mark. Alt Drag sensation Letitia Delish brings a bold new show PROVOCATEUR to Brighton Fringe 2025. Performances run May 2-16.

From the sordid sessions to the eye-opening experiences that started out as a quick way to pay rent, Letitia Delish explores her world as an ex-dominatrix and how it became her first ways to explore her gender and trans identity. It's the oldest profession in the book, and Mistress is here to guide you with a trusty whip in hand

First performed in 2024 across two sold out nights as part of The Pleasance Futures Festival, PROVOCATEUR's Brighton stint is part of Letitia and the team's goal to tour the show across the UK, starting with a run at East London powerhouse 'The Divine' in June along with a stint at Camden Fringe Festival 2025 and Lambeth Fringe 2025 later in the year (Details TBA)



Tish is stuck, studying musical theatre in Bognor Regis (of all places), told to be a leading man and trapped in a body they don't recognise. Something in them is screaming, longing to be free. But after a chance exchange on Grindr, Tish is given a chance to become something new; and make some money along the way. Now, Letitia will take you by the collar and unleash the power that comes from relinquishing control and fuelling your inner desires. But when the corset comes off and the cash changes hands, can Tish separate the person from the persona?

Letitia Delish is renowned on the cabaret scene for her incredible vocals, acid wit, storytelling and self-created latex creations. Billed as "Lily Savage in Berghain", she blends traditional working men's club performance with modern, off the wall storytelling, pushing the boundaries of drag, theatre and installation. PROVOCATEUR follows cabarets, competitions and dozens of gigs culminating in this vital work at a time when trans rights and conversations around sex work are more pressing than ever

Letitia says: "The show is an ode to shape-shifting and morphing in search of yourself. When you spend years not belonging and feeling trapped within, it's about throwing out the rulebook to your evolution and having frank and open conversations about the person you want to be. I want the show to help normalise sexual attitudes and those who experience sexuality differently from others, in a world where sexual material is simultaneously easier to access and more restrictive than before, and in a world where sex workers are continuously judged by society. I wanted to create something that oozes passion and danger. It doesn't hold back. It celebrates who we are when we throw away the shame that we carry with us. I want people to see the openness of the scene, the normalcy, the wildness and the beauty of our sexualities. It's a show that grabs you by the collar and tugs at your heartstrings, because regardless of who you are, we are all just lost lemmings looking for love and acceptance... some of them are just dressed head to toe in Latex"

Comments