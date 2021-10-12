Lesley Butler and Aaron Hayes Will Lead SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Hope Street Theatre

A host of local talent will be bringing a spellbinding new production of SLEEPING BEAUTY to Hope Street this Christmas as the magic of pantomime spins it way once again at The Hope Street Theatre.

Casting her wicked ways as Carabosse will be Liverpool Live's very own Lesley Butler, who will be joined by the station's breakfast host and presenter of the UK's longest running family show Joytime Aaron Hayes as the deliciously divine Dame Dolly. Lucy Forrester will captivate young and old alike as the beautiful Princess Aurora. Local performer Brian Comer will delight with his hilarious antics as Fester the Jester. Gabrielle Dams will try to ensure a smooth sailing for our heroine as the magical Fairy Spells and making his professional pantomime debut will be Tony George-Owens as the handsome Prince Henry.

With sparkling sets and dazzling costumes plus songs that will make you want to sing and dance! Producer Christopher Jones of Just Entertainment says "I am so excited to be bringing pantomime back to The Hope Street Theatre, the intimate venue is just perfect for our first pantomime at the venue. We have some special magical touches being added to the space and an amazing cast of local talent that will totally enthral you and ensure you of a totally enchanting time."

SLEEPING BEAUTY has been written by Christopher Jones, with direction by Linda Withers and will feature choreography by Jenna Rushton. The company will be joined by an adult ensemble from Liverpool Theatre School and a Junior Ensemble from Performers Theatre School.

A special relaxed performance will take place on Tuesday 21st December at 6pm and a BSL signed performance will take place on 28 December at 6pm.

SLEEPING BEAUTY can be booked at www.hopestreettheatre.com or via telephone on 0344 561 0622