Lemon Difficult Studios Unveils Expansion for 2025/26 with New Season of Key of Dreams

Lemon Difficult Studios, the company behind the critically acclaimed ‘The Locksmith’s Dream’ and ‘The Key of Dreams’, has revealed its 2025/26 calendar of immersive, open-world experiences, including a second season of ‘The Key of Dreams’.

With a distinctive style that blends luxury, theatre and game mechanics, Lemon Difficult has carved out a unique space in the immersive landscape. Known for their 24-hour, open-world mystery adventures set in heritage venues, the studio offers guests deeply personal journeys guided by live actors, culinary experiences, and intricate narrative worlds.

Following the success of the first season, Lemon Difficult have announced that the Key of Dreams will return with a complex multi-arc story in the Autumn with the next thrilling installment - The Shadows Lengthen.

Building on the myths of Miskatonic University and the evocative setting of Treowen Manor, in Monmouthshire, the second season introduces a fresh chapter in the narrative: a new age of uncertainty and discovery as guests uncover lost knowledge, secret societies, and the blurred boundaries between reality and dream. A further layer of depth and intricacy is added as characters within the story will face consequences for their actions and with the aid of guests, choose what to do with power that they have acquired. The ability to change the direction and outcome of the story takes the immersive element of Key of Dreams to an exciting new level.

Founder Ivan Caric and his talented team have created something entirely original. Success amongst both critics and the general public have allowed Lemon Difficult Studios to now plan and to build on this impressive legacy with a series of forthcoming concepts based on both well-loved IPs and original storytelling.

Ivan Caric, Director of Lemon Difficult Studios says: “It took us a long time to try to provide points of reference for what we do here at Lemon Difficult Studios– and alongside the guests and the press, the conclusion is that it’s something entirely new! It not only brings great food and drink and a wonderful location but also crafted immersive experience that is finding fans from across the world. We are constantly working on new concepts and how we can confound expectations even further! 2025 is looking to be an amazing year with new stories and characters ready in the wings to be brought to life”

Lemon Difficult continues to set the bar for detail and guest engagement, operating at a performer-to-guest ratio of nearly 1:3. Their boutique approach is underpinned by a commitment to craftsmanship, from narrative design to onsite fine dining, in-world service, and immersive set dressing, delivering an experience described by guests as “magical”, “bespoke”, and “unlike anything else.”

With a growing international following and new concepts in development, Lemon Difficult Studios remains at the forefront of immersive innovation, blending theatrical storytelling, exceptional hospitality, and bold imagination to redefine what live experience can be.



