Leeds Playhouse Appoints Shawab Iqbal From Gate Theatre as Executive Director

Leeds Playhouse has announced announce that Shawab Iqbal is joining the Playhouse as its new Executive Director working closely with Chief Executive and Artistic Director James Brining. Shawab, who is currently Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at Gate Theatre London, will begin his new role in October.

The Playhouse is one of the UK's leading theatres, renowned for its commitment to making theatre available and accessible to everyone. Shawab joins at a pivotal moment in the Playhouse's history as the theatre sector continues to rebuild following the recent pandemic. This includes supporting the local cultural ecology, continuing to develop pioneering Creative Engagement programmes and generating a rich, diverse programme of productions in its trio of theatre spaces, on tour in its Leeds City Region heartland and digitally to reach as wide an audience as possible.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director James Brining said:

"I am so excited about working with Shawab Iqbal here at the Playhouse when he takes up the position of Executive Director. He brings with him a depth of knowledge from working across theatre and dance, including at Eclipse Theatre and the Gate. In addition, his visionary work in supporting Black, Asian and ethnically diverse arts workers following the pandemic is really impressive. Shawab will make a key contribution in helping us to continue to grow the scale and ambition of our work and to build ever more meaningful engagement with artists and audiences in the North and further afield."

Shawab Iqbal said:

"I'm thrilled to have been appointed Executive Director of Leeds Playhouse at this exciting and pivotal moment. The theatre has a genuine commitment and track record of being an authentic civic space, underpinned by a bold programme of work both on and off stage, and continues ongoing work of introspection through Plan for Change, specifically looking at the Playhouse's relationship with Black and global majority artists, people and communities. I'm hugely energised and look forward to working with James, the brilliant team and the Board of Trustees as we shape the next chapter of the organisation, which will continue to inspire, interrogate and welcome. Leeds is a very special city, with the warmest of hearts, and I can't wait to return."

Shawab is currently the Executive Director and Chief Executive at Gate Theatre London following his role as Executive Producer at Eclipse Theatre Company. He sits on Arts Council England's London Area Council as a Mayor of London appointment, as well as being a Senior Artistic Associate at the Bush Theatre. Previous to Eclipse, Shawab worked with Boy Blue, Theatre Royal Stratford East and Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, as well as building an extensive freelance portfolio. He is also Vice Chair of Tamasha Theatre, Deputy Chair of the London Theatre Consortium and Trustee at Northern Stage.

Shawab's new role will continue to drive the Playhouse forward as a creative hub for the North, working with James and the wider Senior Management Team to further develop the organisation as an innovative space for artists, funders, supporters and audiences to be a part of. As part of the role, he will underline and develop Leeds' reputation as a rich, cultural city, showcasing the vibrancy and creativity of the wider city region and highlighting what it has to offer on a local, national and international basis.

Rozina Breen, Chair of Leeds Playhouse Board said:

"Leeds Playhouse is a world class organisation and I'm delighted that we have appointed a highly talented, creative and bold leader in Shawab. I know that he will bring determination and a fierce intelligence to this role as the Playhouse continues to drive innovation, incubation of brilliant talent and inclusion in the arts. He and James will make a formidable team and I'm excited to see what, together with their fantastic team, they will achieve."