Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Layton Williams, Alex Thomas-Smith, and Will Wilhelm Join Panel Discussions For LGBT History Month

The first event will take place on Friday, February 5th.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Layton Williams, Alex Thomas-Smith, and Will Wilhelm Join Panel Discussions For LGBT History Month The University of Wolverhampton is presenting a series of Friday afternoon Zoom panels featuring musical theatre performers and writers as part of LGBT History Month. The panels will be hosted by Dr James Lovelock, who is currently writing a book on LGBTQ characters and queer representation in contemporary musical theatre. On Friday 5th February at 4pm, James will be joined by Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out Of Hell) and WIll Wilhelm (Oklahoma!) to talk about their different approaches to playing Angel in Rent.

Then on Friday 12th February at 4pm, Callum Heinrich (Mamma Mia), Arun Blair-Mangat (& Juliet) and Beth Hinton-Lever (Peter Pan) make up the panel to explore bisexual representation in the theatre and beyond. Finally, on Friday 19th February at 4pm, there will be a Queer Writing Panel with Finn Anderson (Islander), Tania Azevedo (Deptford Wives) and Laura Schein (Emojiland). The panels are supported by the University of Wolverhampton and are free to join through Eventbrite.

Please see the University's LGBT History Month page for tickets and further details of our other LGBT History Month events.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles
BAC Announces #BwayforBLM Forum WHAT NOW Photo

BAC Announces #BwayforBLM Forum WHAT NOW

Fosters Theatrical Artist Residency Announces The Spring Residency Photo

Fosters Theatrical Artist Residency Announces The Spring Residency

Music of the Baroque Continues 50th Anniversary Season With DOUBLE TROUBLE-BACH, VIVALDI Photo

Music of the Baroque Continues 50th Anniversary Season With DOUBLE TROUBLE-BACH, VIVALDI & More

The Town Hall Presents Judy Collins in Concert Photo

The Town Hall Presents Judy Collins in Concert


More Hot Stories For You

  • Fort Wayne Embassy Presents NIGHT TO REMEMBER: LIVE VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE AT THE EMBASSY
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Fort Wayne Ballet Announces Auditions For 2021 Summer Intensive Program
  • Jonny Lang Comes to Clyde Theater This March