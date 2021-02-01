Layton Williams, Alex Thomas-Smith, and Will Wilhelm Join Panel Discussions For LGBT History Month

The University of Wolverhampton is presenting a series of Friday afternoon Zoom panels featuring musical theatre performers and writers as part of LGBT History Month. The panels will be hosted by Dr James Lovelock, who is currently writing a book on LGBTQ characters and queer representation in contemporary musical theatre. On Friday 5th February at 4pm, James will be joined by Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out Of Hell) and WIll Wilhelm (Oklahoma!) to talk about their different approaches to playing Angel in Rent.

Then on Friday 12th February at 4pm, Callum Heinrich (Mamma Mia), Arun Blair-Mangat (& Juliet) and Beth Hinton-Lever (Peter Pan) make up the panel to explore bisexual representation in the theatre and beyond. Finally, on Friday 19th February at 4pm, there will be a Queer Writing Panel with Finn Anderson (Islander), Tania Azevedo (Deptford Wives) and Laura Schein (Emojiland). The panels are supported by the University of Wolverhampton and are free to join through Eventbrite.

Please see the University's LGBT History Month page for tickets and further details of our other LGBT History Month events.