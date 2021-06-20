Largest Collection Of Theatre Model Kits Ever Created For Existing Theatres Supports London Theatre Charities

Designer Stuart Smith-Gordon from Ice Cream at the Interval has released the largest collection of model kits ever created for existing theatres and still has plans to design more.

There are 14 beautiful miniature theatre model kits that you can collect and build your own mini West End! These models celebrate the incredible theatre auditoriums with such detail that we can't wait to be back inside and see them again for ourselves.

The current range includes the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Apollo Victoria Theatre, the Old Vic, London Palladium, Lyceum Theatre, Palace Theatre, Savoy Theatre, Wyndham's Theatre, Dominion Theatre, Victoria Palace Theatre, Whitehall Theatre, Shaftesbury Theatre, London Coliseum and the Royal Opera House.

They also have 4 Edinburgh theatres so you can create your own mini Edinburgh Festival!

Stuart says "Ice Cream at the Interval was set up during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. I miss the theatre so much, so as a way of connecting with these incredible spaces again, I decided to celebrate these beautiful stages and create detailed miniatures to put a little theatre back into my life. It has also allowed me to support the theatre industry with a proportion of Etsy sales being donated to theatre charities - £312 to date!"

The model kits can be assembled at home to create a beautiful work of art to display - or put on your own mini-production! What theatres would you like to see in miniature form?

The model kits are available on Etsy for £15 at https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/IceCreamAtThe

Select kits are also available from Benjamin Pollock's Toy Shop in Covent Garden Market.

Find Ice Cream at the Interval on socials at @icecreamatthe