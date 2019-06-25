LOOK UP Brings Circus, Puppetry and Theatre to Worthing

Look Up is a celebration of what we can see if we step outside of our everyday lives, and embrace the world around us. The show takes place outside on a self-supported custom-made aerial rig and explores the relationship between circus performer, puppet and audience. This fantastic family show will be at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 17 August at 11:00am and 2:00pm.



Look Up follows Robyn, a child puppet, who is fearless, playful and not interested in phones or work, but instead has a curiosity with birds and flying. Why is everyone else only looking down? They'll never be able to see birds if they only look down. Have these people forgotten how to look up?



Look Up has been commissioned by Without Walls, Brighton Festival, Out There International Festival of Circus and Street Arts and Theatre Delicatessen. With funding and support from Arts Council England, 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and SeaChange Arts. The production explores the artistic collaboration of theatrical narrative, highly skilled circus technique and puppetry. Hikapee have worked closely with their composer, to create a completely original soundtrack that supports the physical action and narrative of the piece.



Hikapee are a Circus Theatre Company, founded by Bryony Livesey and Edd Casey in 2014. The company create narrative driven work that tell stories of the world we live in, they who look to explore the relationship between circus and theatre to create imaginative story telling performances for families. The company was founded in 2014 by Edd Casey and Bryony Livesey. Other current touring Hikapee shows include outdoor show HOME, which takes place on a big house structure and tackles the idea of homelessness. To the Moon which tours to early years settings such as nursery's and Moonfall, a show using scores of pendant lights created for theatres.



Tickets for Look Up are available from £6.50 and can be purchased from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





