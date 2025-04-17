LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour Extends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lee Dean and Daniel Schumann have announced eight further venues for their hit UK tour of Anne-Marie Casey's new stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's much loved novel Little Women directed by Loveday Ingram.

The tour, which was originally scheduled to conclude at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 21 June, will now continue to eight further venues this autumn, beginning at Salisbury Playhouse from 3 – 13. Little Women will now finish its run at Liverpool Playhouse from 4 – 8 November.

Belinda Lang best known for her roles in Sister Boniface Mysteries and 2point4 Children and Foyles War's Honeysuckle Weeks will reprise their roles as Aunt March and Marmie respectively. Full cast to be announced.

Louisa May Alcott's Little Women was an immediate critical and commercial success. The book was inspired by Alcott's experiences growing up and is one of the best loved novels of all time.

Experience the enduring journey of the March sisters - tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy, as they as they navigate the challenges of the Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family. Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, ambition and follow them as they progress into womanhood.

Still as relevant today Little Women is a celebration of women proving that women can be heroes of their own story, can be bold, persistent, self-assured to stand strong in who they are, and what they desire for themselves in their present and future.

Anne-Marie Casey's masterful new adaptation of the classic story offers a captivating rendition of Little Women that breathes new life into a cherished classic.

The recent success of the Greta Gerwig film, the nostalgia of the classic book, combined with a beautiful adaptation provides an exciting theatrical experience guaranteed to be a night (or afternoon!) filled with laughter, tears, and a heart-warming lifting of the spirits.

Anne-Marie Casey's play adaptations include Wuthering Heights – adapted from the novel by Emily Brontë and Tess – the circus adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel. For television, her credits include Miss Haversham, The Shockers, The Story of Lucy Gault – adapted from the novel by William Trevor, Wild Irish Girl, The Master

Belinda Lang plays Aunt March. Her theatre credits include Duet For One, Single Spies, Ladies in Lavender, The Reluctant Debutante, Present Laughter, Duet For One (National tours), The Country Wife (Chichester Festival Theatre), Humble Boy (Orange Tree Theatre), Oklahoma (Albert Hall Prom) ,The Constant Wife (Gate Theatre, Dublin), School For Scandal (Park Theatre), The Letter of Last Resort (Traverse Theatre) The Bomb (Tricycle Theatre), The Killing of Sister George (Arts Theatre), An Hour and A Half Late (Bath Theatre Royal), Hayfever (Manchester Royal Exchange/ Haymarket Theatre) Liberty (Globe Theatre) and What The Butler Saw (Criterion Theatre), Dead Funny (Savoy Theatre), Mrs Klein (National Theatre). Her television credits include Sister Boniface Mysteries (as series regular Mrs Clam), This England, Citizen Khan, My Family, Three Minute Moments, Rosemary & Thyme, Justice in Wonderland, Midsomer Murders, 2point4 Children (as series regular Bill Porter), Second Thoughts (as series regular Liza), The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries (as series regular Agatha Troy), Dear John (as series regular Kate) and To Serve Them All My Days.

Honeysuckle Weeks plays Marmee. Her theatre credits include Accolade, Calendar Girls, Absurd Person Singular (UK tours), The Best Man (Playhouse Theatre), These Shining Lives (Park Theatre), and A Daughter's A Daughter (Trafalgar Studios, Theatre Royal Windsor). Her television credits include Frankie Drake Mysteries, Lewis, The Five, Death in Paradise, and as series regular Samantha Stewart in Foyle's War.

Loveday Ingram's directing credits include Room 13 (Barn Theatre), Rebus: A Game called Malice, Fatal Attraction (UK tours), Dinner with Groucho (Dublin Theatre Festival, Belfast International Festival and Arcola Theatre), The Girl on the Train (Salisbury Playhouse) The Rover (RSC), My One and Only, Pal Joey (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Blue Room (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (Liverpool Playhouse), Baskerville (National Centre for the Performing Arts, China) Julius Caesar, Henry V (Storyhouse Theatre), Macbeth (Theatre Severn), Boston Marriage and Hysteria (B*Spoke Theatre Company). Additional directing credits include the original Assistant Director for Mamma Mia! and Associate Director at Chichester Festival Theatre. Her writing credits include a short film selected to represent Women's Aid internationally for the campaign for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Tour Dates

Malvern Festival Theatre

Until 19 April

Box Office: 01684 892277 / https://malvern-theatres.co.uk/

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

22 - 26 April

Box Office: 01323 412000 / https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/whats-on

New Theatre, Cardiff

29 April - 03 May

Box Office: Office: 0343 310 0041 / https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

6 - 10 May

Box Office: 0114 249 6000 / https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

His Majesty Theatre, Aberdeen

13 - 17 May

Box Office: 01224641122 / https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Birmingham

20 - 24 May

Box Office: 0121 236 4455 / https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/

Oxford Playhouse, Oxford

27 - 31 May

Box Office: 01865 305305 / www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Richmond Theatre, London

3 - 7 June

Box Office: https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House, Leeds

10 - 14 June

Box Office: 0113 243 0808 / https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/

Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth

17 - 21 June

Box Office: 01752 668282 / https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/

Autumn tour:

Salisbury Playhouse

3 – 13 September

Box Office: 01722 320333 / https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk

On sale: Friday 16 May

Lighthouse Poole

16 – 20 September

Box Office: 01202 280000 / https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

Darlington Hippodrome

7 – 11 October

Box Office: 01325 405405 / https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/

Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford

7-11 October

Box office: 01245 606 505 / https://www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/

Storyhouse, Chester

21 – 25 October

Box Office: 01244 409 113 / https://www.storyhouse.com/

On sale: Friday 25 April

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

21 – 25 October

Box Office: 01483 44 00 00 / https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/our-venue/contact-us

Bath Theatre Royal

28 October – 1 November

Box Office: 01225 448844 / https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/

Liverpool Playhouse

4 – 8 November

Box Office: 0151 709 4776 / https://everymanplayhouse.com/

Comments