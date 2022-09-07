Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE MANFRED Comes to Soldiers' Arts Academy in October

Little Manfred, which has been adapted for stage by Damian Cruden and Amanda Faber, is set in the summer of 1966. 

Sep. 07, 2022  

Soldiers' Arts Academy will present a wonderful new adaptation of Little Manfred, at Polka Theatre this October Half Term. Little Manfred is a delightful story created by Sir Michael Morpurgo OBE, writer of War Horse which this year celebrates its 40th birthday, and has enjoyed both stage and film adaptations.

Charley and her little brother Alex are walking their dog Manfred on the beach when they notice two older men staring out to sea. A chance encounter brings them together. Slowly, Charley and Alex learn of their mother's past, and of the friendships that can be formed in difficult circumstances. In 1945, their farmstead home was a posting for German prisoners of war, and their mother Grace was just a little girl...

The cast for this production includes serving and veteran military personnel and their family members. With stunning puppetry and original storytelling, this is an unmissable production adapted from this much-loved story.

Further casting announcements and news will be released in the coming weeks. Damian Cruden directs and Amanda Faber produces for Soldiers' Arts Academy.

Amanda Faber who is founder and Creative Director of Soldiers' Arts Academy says: "We are delighted to be presenting this world premier at the wonderful Polka Theatre. To work with Sir Michael and Michael Foreman and this wonderful creative team is a real career high for everyone at Soldiers' Arts Academy.

Our work is designed to enable all who participate to recover, to train in the arts and to transition into work either in the performing arts or beyond. Little Manfred is another moment of which we are supremely proud"





