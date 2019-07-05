LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE, MONSTERSAURUS and ALIENS LOVE UNDERPANTS To Play at Troubadour White City

Brooke Mauchline Productions, Big Wooden Horse and Nicoll Entertainment are delighted to present three children's shows at the brand-new Troubadour White City theatre in West London, which will play in rep as part of the TroubaKids Festival. These are LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE from 23 July to 3 August, MONSTERSAURUS from 24 July to 11 August and ALIENS LOVE UNDERPANTS from 13 August to 1 September.

Based on the online and digital TV sensation, LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE combines puppetry, live action and animation as audiences are invited to step into the magical and colourful world of 'Little Baby Bum' and join Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Thyme friends on an adventure. 'Little Baby Bum' began life on YouTube and is now one of the platform's most watched channels with over 32 million subscribers and over 25 billion views across multiple platforms. LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE is written and directed by Miranda Larson.

MONSTERSAURUS comes from the same team behind 'Aliens Love Underpants' and follows the young inventor, Monty, as he creates a whole world of whacky inventions and incredible monsters. Monty has a problem: now he has made all of these monsters, what is he going to do with them?! MONSTERSAURUS is filled with original music and audience participation. The show is adapted for the stage and directed by Adam Bampton-Smith.

Based on the international best-selling children's book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, ALIENS LOVE UNDERPANTS is a hilarious tale brought to life on stage, adapted and directed by Adam Bampton-Smith. With stunning effects, madcap action, original music and lots of aliens this fantastically funny production will delight the whole family.

LISTINGS

'LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE' is recommended for ages 0 - 5 years.

Running Time: 60-minutes (no interval)

Tuesday 23 July - Saturday 3 August 2019

Tickets from £16.50*

'MONSTERSAURUS' is recommended for ages 3 - 8 years.

Running Time: 55-minutes (no interval)

Wednesday 24 July - Sunday 11 August 2019

Tickets from £16.50*

'ALIENS LOVE UNDERPANTS' is recommended for ages 3 - 8 years.

Running Time: 55-minutes (no interval)

Tuesday 13 August - Sunday 1 September 2019

Tickets from £16.50*

Buy tickets for two shows and save 10%

Buy tickets for three shows and save 25%

