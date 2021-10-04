LIONEL - THE MUSIC OF LIONEL RICHIE Heads to St Helens in January 2022

The timeless music of Lionel Richie will have audiences at St Helens Theatre Royal dancing on the ceiling when a smash-hit show celebrating his incredible career comes to the town in January 2022.

The show features Malcolm Pitt on lead vocals - who has performed with Lionel himself - and is only in its second year of touring, but has already received rave reviews across the country.

Lionel - The Music Of Lionel Richie comes to St Helens Theatre Royal for one night only on Friday 28 January 2022, the show is at 7.30pm.

St Helens Theatre Royal has been granted the use of the Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre's 'See It Safely' mark. This certifies that the venue is complying with Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, performers, and audiences.

Following his recent appearances with Lionel Richie himself on ITV's Sunday Night At The Palladium and the BBC's Graham Norton Show, Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and The Commodores, recreating the sensational on-stage magic of one of the most successful balladeers of all time.

Malcolm explained: "I would listen to Lionel's second album, Can't Slow Down, all the time as a teenager, not realising then that I was going to become a singer and sing these fantastic songs for a living. I can still remember when I first heard All Night Long at a house party and everyone was singing around a record player. It was such a memorable experience. And of course, Hello seemed to be at number one forever."

This award-winning five-star production also features a stellar line-up of world-class musicians, including musical director Jonny Miller from Talon - The Best Of Eagles Show that has had phenomenal success over the last two decades.

The show includes many popular classic hits including Dancing On The Ceiling, Hello, Easy, Three Times A Lady, All Night Long, and Stuck On You - which are sure to have everyone on their feet, celebrating one of soul's greatest modern superstars.

Former head of Motown Records Roger Upright has also given a glowing testimonial of the show. He said about the show: "To call you all a tribute band would be an insult to your talent, I would say you were more an interpretation of Lionel's music."

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "After such a challenging 18 months for theatre and live entertainment, it's an exciting prospect to be announcing shows for January 2022. Lionel - The Music Of Lionel Richie is going to be a fantastic show and exciting start to a wonderful year ahead. Malcolm is a celebrated performer and that praise comes no higher than from Lionel himself. Join us for what promises to be an excellent evening."

St Helens Theatre Royal has a range of Covid-secure measures in place. They include increased cleaning, hand sanitiser stations at points throughout the building, and a QR code phone app for audiences to order food and beverages to be delivered to them at their seats.

Customers are asked to continue to wear face coverings (unless exempt) as a courtesy to others, and are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before attending a show. People are asked not to visit the theatre if they have Covid symptoms. Meanwhile theatre staff are taking daily Covid tests.