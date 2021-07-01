LIFT Will Celebrate 40th Anniversary With LIFT LOVES LONDON Series

LIFT Artistic Director & CEO Kris Nelson and Executive Director Stella Kanu today announce a programme of work that begins a year of 40th anniversary celebrations. LIFT LOVES LONDON is a collection of projects which celebrates the city of London and aims to reconnect people to its sense of risk, joy and rebelliousness.

Kris Nelson said, "LIFT is thrilled to mark our 40th anniversary with this vital and eclectic series of public artworks, digital collaborations and initiatives to imagine and enact the cultural reset. From Sonia Hughes' daring durational takeovers of iconic London locations to digital conversations predicting what's next for theatre, to putting young people in the curator's seat and a summer-long participatory project celebrating the dogs that we adore, LIFT LOVES LONDON will involve audiences in unusual, fun and engaging art projects and conversations through the summer.

"The pandemic meant we cancelled our 2020 festival, which was meant to be my first as LIFT's artistic director. So, on a personal note, realising these engaging projects by such leading artists is extremely gratifying. The last year has taught us a lot at LIFT, and we've experimented with new ways of collaboration - elements audiences can revel in this year and in our 2022 festival."

LIFT, London's biennial international festival of theatre, has been commissioning and presenting joyful, daring and risk-taking theatre from around the world for 40 years, using the whole of London as its stage.

This year, LIFT celebrates its 40th anniversary. 40 years connecting International Artists to London audiences and championing different perspectives. 40 years supporting the best international art makers in London to present meaningful work. 40 years backing intrepid artists to pioneer forms and styles of theatre that have become a part of the mainstream. 40 years shaping the cultural landscape of the city we love to call home, and evolving our practice to bring the arts to underserved communities.

In the context of Brexit, the pandemic, the rise of populism and the growing threat of climate change, ​we believe a festival celebrating London and connecting us to international perspectives is more important than ever. ​LIFT is ​adapting ​to meet these changing times. We will strive for - and play an integral role in - a just and equitable cultural rebuild. We will champion artist advancement at home and abroad. And we will be leaders in sustainable internationalism, ​exploring new ways to collaborate globally that reduce our impact on the climate.

This year, and for the next 40, LIFT will be a home for transformative ideas and invigorating experiences brought to you from around the world. A source of joy, inspiration, solidarity, rebelliousness and strength. Join us!

LIFT's 40th anniversary is in early August and to celebrate, LIFT will be launching a fundraising campaign and a new, 40th birthday membership offer. More information will be released nearer the time.

Learn more at https://www.liftfestival.com/.