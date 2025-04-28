LGBTQ+ Performing Artists Sought For Scratch Night Pride Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An opportunity for performing artists to showcase new ideas in front of a live audience is returning to Parr Hall as part of Warrington Pride. Scratch Night was relaunched by arts charity Culture Warrington earlier this year in March and will return by popular demand on 12 June.

The initiative gives creatives of all disciplines the chance present works-in-progress and hone their craft in response to peer review and audience feedback in a friendly, supportive atmosphere.

As usual, the organisers would love to hear from any creatives in the area who specialise in theatre, comedy, spoken word, dance, music or anything else for that matter.

But this time there is a particular focus on championing artists from the LGBTQ+ community to join in with the wider Warrington Pride celebrations and themes.

Applications are now open with any newly developed performance pieces of up to 20 minutes in length – or excerpts from longer works – being considered.

Successful applicants will also receive £150 for their time and towards their costs.

Warrington actor and presenter Darren Jeffries played host at the previous Scratch Night.

Darren, best known for his role as O.B. in Hollyoaks, said: “Culture Warrington's Scratch Night is the perfect platform for local creatives to road-test their projects in front of a warm and supportive audience.

“Alongside the chance to showcase work-in-progress, it also offers a valuable opportunity to connect with fellow artists and receive generous support from Culture Warrington. A must!”

The deadline for applications is Friday, 9 May, and the Scratch Night takes place on Thursday, 12 June.

For more information, visit culturewarrington.org/2025/04/25/scratch-night-pride

