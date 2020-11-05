LAMDA and Audible Release Four Original Audio Dramas As Part Of Creative Partnership

The dramas join Audible's growing collection of audio work for young audiences.

LAMDA (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art) and Audible have announced the release of GNR8T: Series 2, a collection of four original audio dramas. Commissioned from some of the UK's most exciting emerging writers and workshopped by LAMDA students, the final productions were recorded by 2020 LAMDA graduating students as part of the two organisations' ongoing partnership.

Sarah Frankcom, Director of LAMDA said: "Our collaboration with Audible has become an integral part of our training, providing students with the opportunity to learn from one of the world's leading audio producers. It's testament to the partnership that we have seen so many recent students go on to enjoy careers in audio, and even creating their own audio plays. I'm incredibly proud of what this year's cohort of graduating actors have achieved, during what has been a particularly challenging year. We're thrilled to share their hard work with the public."

Abigail Gonda, Commissioning Producer at Audible said: "We could not be more thrilled with the positive creative returns the partnership between Audible and LAMDA generates; as evidenced by this second series of brilliant original audio dramas performed by and written for young people. The unique circumstances of this year required reimagining our approach to the recording and production process. The collective learning will be invaluable to students and practitioners in this new creative landscape. What in the past may have been perceived as complex hurdles, have become surmountable variables that confirm we can be more flexible and truly crack open our creative process to create fantastic audio drama through innovative, accessible and inclusive practice."

Recorded in June 2020 at LAMDA's in-house recording studio, the dramas join Audible's growing collection of audio work for young audiences. Jade Lewis (Nine Night) directs Sarah Kosar's (Bruntwood Prize longlisted playwright) mystery Bear Trap. Ava Wong-Davies' (Soho Theatre Writers Lab) coming-of-age story Half Blue, directed by LAMDA graduate Nathan Crossan-Smith, follows a grieving teenager on a road-trip to unpick the mystery of who her mother really was. Three generations in one family try and bury their trauma in Simon Longman's (Royal Court Young Writers) Rosehill, directed by LAMDA MA Directing Graduate Noa Wagner. Grace Gummer (NT Women of Tomorrow Directors Award winner) directs contemporary thriller Sunrise Farm, by Frazer Flintham (C21 Screenwriting Award winner).

As one of the leading producers of audio entertainment, Audible is committed to constantly innovating the development of content in-line with growing demand. The creative collaboration between Audible and LAMDA, which is now entering its third year, aims to train the next generation of audio performers and create original content for new audiences. Support provided includes £150,000 of funding to the drama school, three scholarships for undergraduate students from lower socio-economic backgrounds and specialised audio skills training. Recent alumni who worked with Audible during their training have gone on to have successful careers in audio work including 2019 graduates Ell Potter (Lem 'n' Ginge), Scarlett Courtney (Madam, Will you Talk?, BBC Radio 4) and Sam Stafford (Pride & Prejudice, Audible).

The first series of GNR8T was released in October 2019 and can be listened to here.

The performers for the audio dramas are: Carlotta Banat, Lily Carr, Nathaniel Christian, Aldous Ciokajlo-Squire, Amelia Corrada, Ahmed Elhaj, Ellis Eyres, Billy Gunnion, Leanne Henlon, Sebastian Humphreys, Dylan Jones, Selina Jones, Frankie Lamb, Imogen Mackie Walker, Joshua Merara, Nate Morley, Olivia Nakintu, Oliver Norman, Charlie Norton, Haydn Ody, Grace Olinski, Grant Sanders, Mel Schaffer, Joey Tyler, Ozioma Whenu, Poppy Winter, Laura Woodhouse, Ciara Wright, Sky Yang. The series has Executive Producers A J Quinn and Abigail Gonda.

