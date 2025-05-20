Kyle Eaton & Daryll Sidney's New Comedy FLIPPERS Begins at Canal Café Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy duo Kyle Eaton and Daryll Sidney return to the stage with Flippers, a new two-hander set to run for one performance only at Canal Café Theatre on Friday, 20 June 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

The play follows lodgers Karl and Gary as they attempt to renovate and flip their landlady’s deteriorating London home, only to find their clashing personalities complicate the project. Directed by Adam Colborne (Ted Lasso), the show explores themes of chosen family, loneliness, and unexpected partnership through a mix of humour and character-driven storytelling.

Flippers had preview performances at London’s Union and Cockpit Theatres before officially opening at Brighton Fringe 2025. It received a four-star review from Theatre in Brighton and has continued to draw interest for Eaton and Sidney’s first live performance together in over ten years.

The production runs approximately 60 minutes and is recommended for audiences aged 16 and up. Tickets are £8–£10, with a £1.50 booking fee, and can be purchased at canalcafetheatre.com/flippers or by calling 020 7289 6054. Canal Café Theatre is located at Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

