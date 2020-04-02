Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Jess Lea-Wilson Present Live Comedy Series, COMEDY AT THE COVID ARMS

Last Saturday, at the suggestion of her friend Jess Lea-Wilson, Kiri hosted a virtual comedy gig with Rosie Jones, Stephen Bailey and Rachel Fairburn performing. They hoped that the event might attract an audience the size of an average comedy club (maybe 30 or 40) but on the night they ended up with enough punters to fill The Hammersmith Apollo and raised £13,000 for the Trussell Trust into the bargain.

It was so much fun they've decided to run the gig weekly!

It is also the aim of the club to help support comedians, many of whom have lost their livelihoods for the foreseeable future. So, the money raised will be split between performers and the Trussell Trust (for information on the Trust see Notes to Editors). When your livelihood disappears, the Covid Arms don't want to be the guys asking comedians to work for free.

This week's line up includes Kiri Pritchard-McLean (Host), with Grace Petrie, Nish Kumar, Nina Gilligan and Tom Allen.

Dates: Weekly from Saturday, 4th April

Time: 7.00pm

Link: www.comedyatthecovid.co.uk

Virtual tickets: £2.00 minimum

"I've just spent the last few weeks feeling overwhelmed and saddened by everything that's happening. Friends losing loved ones, colleagues worried about losing their homes, I felt utterly helpless. Luckily Jess Lea-Wilson had the brilliant idea for an online gig. Her Brother Jake wanted to help out and so Comedy at the Covid Arms was born. I feel like I can help in a tiny way and it also gives me a great excuse to have a shower and don some sequins once a week. And because it is on zoom I get to chat to people in the audience like a normal gig! It's loads of fun." - Kiri Pritchard-McLean





