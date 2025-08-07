Kiln Theatre Appoints New Trustees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kiln Theatre has announced that Aleksandra Barnes, Michael Berg (Vice Chair of the Board), Heather Doughty, Natasha Gordon, Katie Haines, Sophie Hussey, Alastair Levy, Maimuna Memon and Stacy Coyne Wright join the Board of Trustees for Kiln Theatre, alongside existing Board members, Pippa Adamson, Sabine Chalmers (Chair of the Board) and Louis Charalambous.

Sabine Chalmers, Chair of the Board, said today “I am absolutely delighted to welcome our brilliant new trustees to the Board of Kiln Theatre. They each bring with them a deep passion for the sector, as well as incredibly diverse insights and experiences from a variety of industries and organisations. Kiln Theatre has always been a beacon of cultural expression and community engagement, and I am excited to be working with Amit, Iain and the entire Board as we continue Kiln's important mission.”

Amit Sharma, Artistic Director/CEO and Iain Goosey, Executive Director, said: “We're thrilled to welcome these inspiring new trustees to the Kiln family. Each brings unique insight and invaluable experience that will help shape our future – one that is rooted in bold creativity, diverse storytelling and a deep community connection. We're proud and excited to work with this brilliant Board as we continue to deliver our mission of staging world class theatre, alongside exceptional artists, from the heart of Kilburn.”