Kill The Cat Theatre Present A PINT-SIZED CONVERSATION

A theatre piece about depression made by those with close family & friends who suffer from it. Personal stories are placed front & centre; disrupting the quiet, hushed, stigma surrounding mental health. Making it loud, messy & sometimes ugly.

Endorsed by Sarah Knight of RETHINK MENTAL ILLNESS charity who described it as 'Powerful and enlightening', this uplifting, moving and often humorous performance forges a communal & deeply personal space in order to grapple with the question: How does a community cope with depression & shatter the stigmas surrounding it?

Given the issue's importance we feel that it is ethically vital that it reaches as diverse an audience range as possible. An intimate and flexible performance style has allowed the piece to perform in pubs, cafes, universities and hospitals ensuring the piece reaches audiences who don't typically go to the theatre as well as more traditional theatre going audiences.

Having successfully toured the UK last year with support from Arts Council England, Hall For Cornwall and intoBodmin the piece has now been programmed for performance by Theatre Deli's The Old Library in order to mark World Mental Health Day on the 10th October. This will allow us to reach a wider London audience whilst retaining an intimate pub like setting through conversational performance and informal cabaret seating.



For more information, visit: www.killthecattheatre.co.uk





