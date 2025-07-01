Kevin Duala Joins the Cast of Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TV and West End star Kevin Duala is set to join the cast of Cinderella at the Epstein Theatre this Christmas. The One Show and Radio Merseyside presenter will play Cinders’ Best Friend Buttons in the greatest fairytale of them all at the historic Hanover Street venue.

He joins Coronation Street favourite Katie McGlynn as Cinderella and Liverpool panto royalty Leanne Campbell who will appear live on stage as the Fairy Godmother in Regal Entertainments Ltd’s sparkling seasonal production.

More casting is yet to be announced.

Cinderella runs from Friday, 5 December to Sunday, 4 January 2026 at the historic Grade II listed theatre.

Cinderella tells the story of a beautiful girl reduced to a life of servitude by her two ugly stepsisters. But when an invitation arrives for a grand ball at the palace, it seems all that could be about to change. With a bit of magic, and help from her loyal friend Buttons, Cinderella is transformed into the belle of the ball. But what will happen when the clock strikes midnight?

Regal Entertainments Ltd’s smash hit production of the classic tale promises magnificent and magical moments along with dazzling set and costumes, brilliant choreography and a soundtrack of singalong tunes.

It will be directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography from Nazene Langfield. Musical supervisor is Callum Clarke.

Liverpool’s Kevin Duala has more than three decades of broadcasting experience.

After nearly a decade starring in Starlight Express, both in the West End and internationally, he went into TV – landing the plum role as host of the award-winning children's TV show Blue Clues, becoming a household face across our screens.

He has presented a variety of other programmes on screen, starting with BBC1 investigative series Britain’s Secret Charity Cheats which exposed charity fraudsters as well as celebrating the great work charities do. He appeared alongside Angela Rippon in four series of BBC consumer programme Health: Truth or Scare, and recently finished presenting Tool Club on Channel 4, helping match would-be DIYers with experts to help improve their skills. His other work for Channel 4 includes Bidding Wars and Moneybags.

Alongside this, for the past nine years Kevin has also been one of the main reporters for BBC’s The One Show, while his day starts early with his weekday breakfast show on BBC Radio Merseyside for which he recently won a prestigious ARIA Gold Award for Best Speech Breakfast Show.

Cinderella is one of the jewels in the crown of the theatre’s inaugural autumn season which is due to be launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein’s birthday – featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Hanover Street landmark, which closed its doors in June 2023, now has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment reflecting the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Epstein Theatre General Manager Anthony Proctor said today: “I’m thrilled to welcome Kevin Duala to the Epstein Theatre this Christmas. Of course, he’s already no stranger to Hanover Street as the voice of the award-winning weekday breakfast show at our neighbours BBC Radio Merseyside.

“We’ve had an amazing response since we announced the return of pantomime to the Epstein stage – tickets are already selling fast and with a terrific cast announced so far, and more great names to come, I can guarantee it’s going to be a very merry Christmas.”

Chantelle Joseph of Regal Entertainments Ltd added: “Anyone who has watched Kevin on television, or who tunes in to his breakfast show, will know what a talented and magnetic performer and presenter he is, and I know he’s going to make a simply brilliant Buttons.

“Cinderella is one of the most beloved fairytales of all time and this production will have all the sparkle, songs and seasonal magic audiences have come to expect from a Regal Entertainments show. I can’t wait to enchant Liverpool’s young theatregoers and their families this December.”

