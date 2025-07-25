KAILEY Will Embark on UK Tour in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Double Jacket Arts will present Kailey by Kerry Wright, touring 11 - 25 September. The debut play from writer Kerry Wright, Kailey is a comedy-drama of parental imprisonment, and what happens to the young people left behind. Inspired by Wright’s real-life teenage experience, this funny, searingly honest and bold new play lays bare the realities of trying to live a so-called ‘normal’ life when your parent is taken away.

Kailey has just turned 18. Her mum has been sentenced to four years. She’s left balancing college, a job, a flat and learning to care for herself with all the trappings of teenage life; big nights out, Best Friend drama. And five hour coach trips to visit her mum. It will be fine - this is freedom after all. But when things start to get messy, who can Kailey turn to when she has no support.

Writer and producer Kerry Wright said: “I’m incredibly proud to share Kailey and this story is deeply personal to me, when I was a teenager and both my parents were in prison. I felt isolated, judged, and largely invisible. It’s an experience thousands of young people are facing in silence. With Kailey, I hope to break the stigma, spark vital conversations, and help us all think more deeply about how we can support these young people with compassion and understanding”

England and Wales have one of the highest rates of female incarceration in Western Europe - and it’s on the rise. A huge portion of these women are single parents, whose children are forced to leave their family home. For young adults who have aged out of the care system, if they don’t have family to go to, they are on their own. Kailey shines a light on society’s forgotten young people, asking not for your sympathy, but asking you to look closer.

Set in Bradford, this comedy-drama will tour to Loading Bay, Bradford; Blackpool Grand Theatre; Red Ladder Theatre; Hull Truck; Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough; Theatre41, York and The Civic, Barnsley, from 11 - 25 September. Kailey is produced by Double Jacket Arts, a new Bradford-based theatre company dedicated to creating shows, live events and creative workshops which amplify the voices of those underrepresented in the arts. The make space for people from all walks of life to share their stories, be creative and feel seen.

Tour Dates

Loading Bay, Bradford - 11 - 13 September

Blackpool Grand Theatre: 16 September

Red Ladder Local Circuit Venue, St Bartholomew's Church, Armley - 17 September

Red Ladder Local Circuit Venue, BITMO, Belle Isle - 18 September

Godber Studio, Hull Truck - 19 September

Red Ladder Local Circuit Venue, The Cluntergate Centre, Wakefield - 20 September

McCarthy Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough - 23 September

Theatre41, York - 24 September

The Studio, The Civic Barnsley - 25 September