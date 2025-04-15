Julia Finn's SHELTER is Coming to Baron's Court Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Shelter is the latest work from Mudskipper Theatre Company, written by Irish playwright Julia Finn. Shelter will be playing at Baron's Court Theatre between 20th and 24th of May, 2025, for a five night, five show run. Shelter is both Mudskipper Theatre Company and Finn's London debut.

Described as queer psychosexual horror, “Shelter” was written by Julia Finn, a trans woman and lesbian, as an exploration of queerness and monstrosity. The script interrogates the desire to self-isolate, with the acknowledgment of harm that internalized hatred can bring to loved ones, relationships, and yourself.

Jess and Ross are trapped in a survival bunker - they can hear something enormous and hungry desperately trying to claw them out. They are safe in the bunker, from the homophobia and transphobia of the outside world, and from Jess' brother who locked them inside. With each other as their only company, they use each other to affirm that they are loveable, that they are weak, that they are cruel. They use each other for pleasure and self-hatred.

