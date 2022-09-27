Jürgen From Great British Bake Off Bakes London Philharmonic Orchestra A Birthday Cake

Great British Bake Off Semi-Finalist 2021 and London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) fan Jürgen Krauss is baking the Orchestra a cake to celebrate its 90th birthday. The trombone player lives in Brighton and enjoys attending LPO concerts at Brighton Dome, where the Orchestra has a residency.

The cake will be presented during the concert at Brighton Dome on Saturday 22 October, a few days after the Orchestra's official birthday on 7 October. Principal Guest Conductor Karina Canellakis will lead a performance of Sibelius's Violin Concerto with soloist Augustin Hadelich and Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 (Eroica).

Jürgen Krauss says: "I am delighted to be making this cake for the London Philharmonic Orchestra's 90th birthday! I feel a really personal connection with this Orchestra; some time after moving to England, my wife and I were returning to Brighton very late at night and the musicians of the LPO were on the train. We started talking and had a lovely time getting to know each other. Then, whilst I was on Bake Off, LPO Trombonist David Whitehouse got in touch with me which resulted in more conversations and concert visits. As well as being great performers, the LPO have such an approachable feel in person and also online through their social media which makes me want to wish them a very happy birthday!"

The two-tiered cake will have five lines made out of dark ganache running through it, imitating a stave; the lines on which musical notes are written. The raspberry flavour pays tribute to the Orchestra's distinctive pink logo and the outside will be decorated with different instruments.

Jürgen showcased his love for classical music during Dessert Week where, for the Showstopper challenge, he hand-piped music from a 16th-century song by Henry VIII onto a collar which he then wrapped around the outside of the cake. He even sang the tune as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judged the bake.

The LPO turns 90 on Friday 7 October 2022, having been founded by conductor Sir Thomas Beecham in 1932. Since then it has become one of the finest orchestras on the international stage and has also recorded soundtracks for numerous blockbuster films, including The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It has performed at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall since it opened in 1951, becoming Resident Orchestra in 1992. It also has flourishing residencies in Brighton, Eastbourne and Saffron Walden as well as being resident at Glyndebourne Festival Opera for over 50 years, where it performs each summer.