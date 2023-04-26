Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jordan Gray Will Embark on First UK Tour

Jordan will visit twenty-one venues across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Jordan Gray Will Embark on First UK Tour

Jordan Gray will embark on her first UK tour, with her smash hit show 'Is it a Bird?' throughout September and October 2023. Jordan will visit twenty-one venues across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Is it a Bird? - which now has over 20 x 5-star reviews - brings together Jordan's love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and far beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. The UK's hottest comedian takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman; it's big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun.

It seems strange to think it, but due to the speed of her monumental rise to fame, a year ago, not so many people had heard of Jordan Gray. In August 2022, after 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan took her brand-new show "Is it a Bird" to the Edinburgh Fringe. To call her show a runaway hit does not do justice to the enormous buzz the show created. Suddenly, Jordan is one of the UK's most exciting and celebrated comics. And for good reason.

In September of last year, she sold out her first two week run at Soho Theatre and returned in October to sell out a further two weeks.

In October, she changed the landscape of British TV, appearing on Channel 4's Friday Night Live with a very memorable performance; a showstopping song that brought down the house when she did away with her pink power suit and stripped naked - bringing trans bodies a level of visibility hitherto never reached within the mainstream national press.

Not to lose the pace, she followed that a week later by being the first trans person to play the London Palladium - solo. Which garnered another slew of praise and five-star reviews from the press.

And since she seemingly has an aversion to free time, Jordan also launched her brand-new podcast - Transplaining with Jordan Gray, where she answers questions both big and small. Rest assured, whatever the question, Jordan has a theory - even if she knows absolutely nothing about the subject. https://feeds.acast.com/public/shows/transplaining-with-jordan-gray

And just this month she smashed the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, securing a nomination for 'Most Outstanding Show'.

Now, Jordan is very excited to be taking her show on tour right across the UK.

Although having only started in comedy in 2017, Jordan's Comedy Central web series Transaction has been acquired for TV development by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. In 2023, Diva Magazine named her one of the "Top 13 most influential women in the UK". Under the stage name Tall Dark Friend, Jordan recorded and released 7 albums, touring Europe several times and racking up numerous awards for her work, including WINNER - Artist of the Decade: Panic Awards (2018), WINNER - Special Recognition Award, Best Original Song, Best Original Artist: National Entertainment Awards (2015-2018)

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

06/09/2023 Bristol Tobacco Factory

07/09/2023 Birmingham Glee Club

08/09/2023 Maidenhead Norden Farm

09/09/2023 Milton Keynes The Stables

15/09/2023 Liverpool Playhouse

16/09/2023 Cardiff Sherman Theatre

17/09/2023 Northampton Theatre Royal

22/09/2023 Guildford Yvonne Arnaud

24/09/2023 Leeds City Varieties

29/09/2023 Cambridge Junction

OCTOBER

01/10/2023 Norwich Playhouse

04/10/2023 Dublin Liberty Hall

05/10/2023 Belfast MAC

07/10/2023 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

09/10/2023 Southend Palace Theatre

13/10/2023 Nottingham Lakeside Arts

18/10/2023 Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

22/10/2023 Canterbury Gulbenkian

27/10/2023 London Bloomsbury

Jordan Gray Will Embark on First UK Tour




Milton Keynes Theatre Announces Autumn Season Of Shows Photo
Milton Keynes Theatre Announces Autumn Season Of Shows
Milton Keynes Theatre is looking forward to an exciting season ahead. Full of song, dance and drama there's something for everyone!
UK Tour of Peter James WISH YOU WERE DEAD Will Visit Milton Keynes Theatre Photo
UK Tour of Peter James' WISH YOU WERE DEAD Will Visit Milton Keynes Theatre
The UK tour of Peter James' Wish You Were Dead will visit Milton Keynes Theatre, 25 Apr - Sat 29 Apr.
Octagon Theatre Bolton Unveil Their Autumn/Winter Season Photo
Octagon Theatre Bolton Unveil Their Autumn/Winter Season
The Octagon Theatre have announced a stellar and varied new programme set to entertain audiences this autumn and in to 2024.
Full Cast Announced For Artificial Intelligence Theatrical Project Photo
Full Cast Announced For Artificial Intelligence Theatrical Project
Metatheto Theatrical has announced the full cast for PlayAI at London's Riverside Studios, running this week on Friday 28 April 2023 and Saturday 29 April. 

More Hot Stories For You


THE BODYGUARD Comes To Milton Keynes Theatre This MayTHE BODYGUARD Comes To Milton Keynes Theatre This May
April 25, 2023

Smash-Hit show The Bodyguard will visit Milton Keynes Theatre on 29 May - 03 June
Milton Keynes Theatre Announces Autumn Season Of ShowsMilton Keynes Theatre Announces Autumn Season Of Shows
April 25, 2023

Milton Keynes Theatre is looking forward to an exciting season ahead. Full of song, dance and drama there's something for everyone!
UK Tour of Peter James' WISH YOU WERE DEAD Will Visit Milton Keynes TheatreUK Tour of Peter James' WISH YOU WERE DEAD Will Visit Milton Keynes Theatre
April 25, 2023

The UK tour of Peter James' Wish You Were Dead will visit Milton Keynes Theatre, 25 Apr - Sat 29 Apr.
Octagon Theatre Bolton Unveil Their Autumn/Winter SeasonOctagon Theatre Bolton Unveil Their Autumn/Winter Season
April 25, 2023

The Octagon Theatre have announced a stellar and varied new programme set to entertain audiences this autumn and in to 2024.
Full Cast Announced For Artificial Intelligence Theatrical ProjectFull Cast Announced For Artificial Intelligence Theatrical Project
April 25, 2023

Metatheto Theatrical has announced the full cast for PlayAI at London's Riverside Studios, running this week on Friday 28 April 2023 and Saturday 29 April. 
share