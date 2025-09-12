Jonas Cemm and Joe Sargent to Present CINDERELLA at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award-nominated duo Jonas Cemm and Joe Sargent, the creative minds behind SHAW2020 Theatre Company and JoJo Panto Scripts, return to Campus West in Welwyn Garden City this Christmas with their new production of Cinderella.

While SHAW2020 and JoJo Panto Scripts are separate companies- the former known for reimagining George Bernard Shaw's works and other classics, and the latter celebrated for their festive pantomime texts - both are helmed by Cemm and Sargent.

The duo's recent success with SHAW2020 Theatre Company's Shaw Vs Chekhov, which was part of Theatre at the Tabard's 40th anniversary season, earned them nominations at this year's Fringe Theatre Awards in London. Cemm is nominated for Best Director, and Sargent (alongside Maryann O'Brien) for Best Duo Performance for their work in a double bill pairing Shaw's Village Wooing with Chekhov's The Proposal.

SHAW2020 has garnered praise from theatre figures such as Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cox and Gyles Brandreth, who complimented them as a "totally dazzling" company. The broadcaster Bonnie Greer called their work "groundbreaking and important." The company's connection to the Welwyn Garden City area is also reflected in their past productions, including Mrs Warren's Profession at Campus West last year, as part of their national tour, and at Bernard Shaw's home, now owned by the National Trust, Shaw's Corner in nearby Ayot St Lawrence.

"We're thrilled to receive these nominations," says Cemm. "It's been an incredible year for SHAW2020 and as JoJo Panto Scripts we are excited to return Welwyn Garden City with Cinderella at Campus West. The area has supported us for years, and we can't wait to continue connecting with the local audience. It's also been fantastic to work with our extended 'theatrical family,' including Maryann O'Brien, who was an audience favourite at Campus West in 2023's Robin Hood, and was nominated for her performance in SHAW2020's Shaw Vs Chekhov this summer. Plus Bethany Blake, who edited a new translation of Chekhov's The Proposal for Shaw Vs Chekhov, she also designed the wonderful props for last year's Sleeping Beauty at Campus West. She's back again this year to create some dazzling 'bling' for Cinderella!"

This Christmas, Sargent will star as Dandini in Cinderella, with Cemm returning as director. As always, the JoJo Panto script will feature a Shaw-inspired line-an Easter egg for theatre and literature fans to spot during the performance, adding another delightful connection to both the playwright and the local area he called home.

JoJo Panto's Cinderella promises a festive mix of slapstick, heart, and wit. Tickets for the show at Campus West, Welwyn Garden City, are now available via the Campus West website.