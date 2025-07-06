Johnny & Lillie Flynn, Asha Banks Join Regent's Park Open Air Music Takeover

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in partnership with Communion ONE has announced further details of the week long Music Takeover as part of its Open Air Theatre Festival series from Tuesday 23 September– Sunday 28 September 2025. A curated concert series celebrating the finest talent of today — from legendary icons to rising stars — set against the breathtaking backdrop of Regent’s Park.

Joining the previously announced Bear’s Den and Richard Hawley, are Johnny & Lillie Flynn and Asha Banks. An additional performance has been added for Richard Hawley on Saturday 27 September. Final act to be announced.

The line-up includes:

Wednesday 24 September - Johnny & Lillie Flynn at 7 pm

Singer-songwriter and actor siblings Johnny & Lillie Flynn embark upon their first music project together.

Thursday 25 September - Bear’s Den at 7 pm

Having amassed a dedicated and international fan base with their anthemic songs and celebrating ten years since their debut album, Bear’s Den are performing.

Friday 26 September- Richard Hawley at 7 pm

One of the most creative and outstanding UK singer-songwriters of the past two decades, Richard Hawley.

Saturday 27 September - Richard Hawley at 7 pm

Due to popular demand, Richard Hawley will perform for a second night.

Sunday 28 September- Asha Banks at 7 pm

Following the release of her debut EP, Untie My Tongue, Asha Banks performs live at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for one night only.

Tickets for Johnny & Lillie Flynn and Asha Banks will go on pre-sale on Monday 7 July, with general on sale on Wednesday 9 July at 4pm. The 2025 summer season features four Open Air Theatre Festivals, including family, dance and comedy takeover days, and a week-long music takeover that will close the season, presented in partnership with Communion ONE. Details of the comedy takeover day are to be announced.