John Lloyd Young Comes to Crazy Coqs Next Month

John Lloyd Young, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star of Jersey Boys on Broadway and the Clint Eastwood-directed Warner Bros film, will bring a thrilling set of Broadway and West End showstoppers to the Crazy Coqs, July 2-4. Along with behind-the-scenes stories from his years in the Broadway and Hollywood trenches, Young sings the classics that helped shape his own showbiz aspirations: songs from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Bye Bye Birdie, Les Miserables, and more. Music direction by Zoe Carole.



John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star of the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award.



Performances will take place July 2, 3 and 4. For the opening night of John Lloyd Young’s run on July 2, following his set and after a short interval, he will be joined on stage by writer and broadcaster Edward Seckerson in conversation. Formerly chief classical music critic of The Independent, Edward Seckerson is a writer, broadcaster, podcaster, and musical theatre aficionado. He wrote and presented the long-running BBC Radio 3 series “Stage & Screen,” in which he interviewed many of the biggest names in the business – among them Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Liza Minnelli, Stephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Tickets for the July 2 performance can be purchased here. Tickets for the July 3 and 4 performances can be purchased here.

Located within Brasserie Zedel, The Crazy Coqs is a beautiful art deco venue located in the heart of Piccadilly. It has a history of putting on some fantastic artists and has been described as the jewel of the London cabaret scene and one of London's best jazz venues.

