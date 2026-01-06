John Godber's TEECHERS Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The latest show from the John Godber Company will come to Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. It's the end of term and John Godber's hilarious comedy masterpiece, Teechers, has been reset for post-Covid times. It can be seen at the Scarborough theatre from 9 to 12 February.

Bristling with teenage swagger and outlandish imagination, Salty, Gail and Hobby use their BTEC Performance exam to showcase their work. What follows is a funny, fast-moving, hard-hitting account of life at Whitewall Academy as they play staff, students and site premises managers, including new drama teacher Ms Nixon, who's helped get them into drama and changed their lives.

But as Salty, Gail and Hobby conclude their performance and leave state education, it appears that Miss Nixon is moving on, too – to the local private school...

Written by John Godber and performed by Jo Patmore, Levi Payne and Sophie Suddaby, Teechers is directed by Jane Thornton and designed by Graham Kirk.

Teechers is at the SJT at 7.30pm from Monday 9 to Thursday 12 February, with a 1.30pm matinee on Wednesday 11 February. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.