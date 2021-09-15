Joanne Clifton Will Play Morticia in THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK and Ireland Tour

Joanne Clifton will play the role of Morticia Addams in the UK and Ireland tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy. The tour will open at Theatre Royal, Nottingham on 5 November 2021.

Joanne will be joining the previously announced, Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett (sharing the role of Lurch), Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman. Also new to the cast and joining the ensemble is Castell Parker. Further casting to be announced.

Joanne Clifton has starred as Janet in the UK tour of The Rocky Horror Show, Alex Owens in the UK tour of Flashdance, and Dale Tremont in Top Hat, where she received her second Offie nomination. Her first was for her acting debut as the Streetwalker in Irving Berlin's Face the Music. Joanne is perhaps best known for her time on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. After winning the World Professional Showdance Championship and the European Professional Ballroom Championship, she joined the show as a professional dancer. During her time on the show, she performed in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, was an expert presenter on the programme's backstage show, It Takes Two, won the Christmas Special with McFly's Harry Judd, and went on to win the glitterball trophy as the 2016 champion with her partner Ore Oduba.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she's fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy, will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2021 UK Tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk

Tour Dates:

5 - 13 November Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555 www.trch.co.uk

16-20 November New Theatre, Cardiff 029 2087 8889

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

23-27 November Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

2022 Dates

11- 15 January 2022 Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

18-22 January 2022 The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

25-29 January 2022 Festival Theatre, Edinburgh 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

1-5 February 2022 Alhambra Theatre, Bradford 01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

8-12 February 2022 Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

15 - 19 February 2022 New Wimbledon Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

22 - 26 February 2022 The Orchard Theatre, Dartford 0343 310 0033

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

1 March - 5 March 2022 Churchill Theatre, Bromley 0343 310 0020

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

15 - 19 March 2022 Hull New Theatre 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge