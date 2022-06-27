Joanne Clifton, Jenna Russell and Layton Williams Scholarship Winners Announced

Patrons, Joanne Clifton, Jenna Russell and Layton Williams all have scholarships named after them for the upcoming academic year at Canterbury's JGH Academy of Theatre Arts, and have announced the recipients for students joining them from September 2022.

Katie Larbey will receive the academy's 'Joanne Clifton Scholarship', with Ruby Dixon receiving the 'Jenna Russell Scholarship' and Morgan Brown receiving the 'Layton Williams Scholarship'.

JGH Academy opened its doors in Canterbury last September (2021) to provide exceptional full-time vocational training in musical theatre performance in Kent, led by husband and husband theatre producers, Joseph Gardner Hodges and Jay Gardner Hodges, and an incomparable faculty of West End professionals.

Academy Principal Joseph Gardner Hodges said: 'We're delighted to have three of the industry's most iconic names as our superstar Patrons, all of whom also have a scholarship in their name, offering invaluable support to our wonderful students. Their support and guidance means the world to us and the entire JGH Family, providing incomparable role models for our next generation of theatre professionals.'

From September 2022 they have three courses on offer for students aged 16+, a One-Year Intensive Course, a Two-Year Sixth Form Course (accompanied by a level 3 extended diploma) and a Three-Year Diploma Course (accompanied by a Level 6 Diploma), all of which boast a whopping 45 hours of practical tuition per week.

Photo Credit: Kevin Ralph