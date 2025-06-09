Jette Parker Artists Will Perform at the Royal Opera Main Stage This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Opera's Jette Parker Artists (JPA) close the 2024/25 Season on Sunday 20 July, performing an exciting and varied repertoire of operatic vignettes on the Main Stage accompanied by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

The afternoon is a chance for the outgoing artists, comprised of singers, repetiteurs, conductors and directors, to celebrate their time on the highly prestigious programme, and for those continuing into the 2025/26 Season to showcase their professional growth.

Featuring pieces from much-loved operatic classics such as Il barbiere di Siviglia and Le nozze di Figaro, the performance is a unique platform for audiences to witness the operatic talents of the future, both on and offstage.

Oliver Mears, Director of The Royal Opera, said, “It's fitting to bring this extraordinary Season to a close by celebrating the Jette Parker Artists, who so brilliantly embody the future of opera. This special performance promises to surprise and inspire, as these remarkable performers share the culmination of their journey on the Programme.”

David Gowland, Artistic Director of Jette Parker Artists Programme, said, “The JPAP summer performance is an exciting and popular event, a team enterprise featuring all our singers, conductors, répétiteur and director as they assume principal roles and leadership responsibilities, showcasing skills they have learned during their tenure at RBO - "gold dust" for their artistic development as they progress to international acclaim.”

Now concluding its 23rd year, the Programme provides a bridge to a career with the world's leading opera companies and gives the artists first-hand experience of a major international producing house. Over the last two decades, the Programme has trained and supported over 140 young singers, directors, conductors and pianists from across the globe, providing access to all areas of opera, music and theatre production. As well as performing repertory roles, singers may also cover roles for more established cast members, stepping into another artist's shoes at short notice. All artists receive coaching and mentoring to further their technical abilities and help evolve their artistic identity. The programme boasts alumni who have gone on to enjoy illustrious careers, such as Aigul Akhmetshina, internationally renowned for her Carmen.

Applications for the 2026/27 intake of singers open on Wednesday 9 July, with conductor auditions following in the autumn – click here for further information.

The Jette Parker Artists Programme is made possible thanks to the exceptional generosity of Oak Foundation.

