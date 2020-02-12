Jermyn Street Theatre Will Present Alan Ayckbourn's RELATIVELY SPEAKING

Greg only met Ginny a month ago, but he knows they're meant for each other. When she announces that she's going to visit her parents, Greg decides this is the moment to ask her father for his daughter's hand. Discovering a scribbled address, he follows her to Buckinghamshire where he finds Philip and Sheila enjoying a peaceful Sunday morning breakfast in the garden, but the only thing is - they're not Ginny's parents.



When it premiered in 1967 Relatively Speaking made Alan Ayckbourn's name and became his first great West End success. The cast of the revival of this enduringly funny comedy of mistaken identities and excruciating misunderstandings comprises: Christopher Bonwell as Greg (The Entertainer - UK tour, In Praise of Love Theatre Royal Bath, Bad Jews - Theatre Royal Haymarket), Rachel Fielding as Sheila (Arcadia - Royal National Theatre, Love Loss and What I Wore and Father of the Bride - The Mill Sonning), Lianne Harvey as Ginny (An Inspector Calls - UK and USA Tour, The Trials of Mary - Eastern Angles) and James Simmons as Philip (The Lion King and The Woman in Black - West End).



Alan Ayckbourn is an Olivier and Tony Award- winning playwright whose work has been translated into 35 languages. Knighted in 1997, he is the first British playwright to receive both Olivier and Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards.



Robin Herford has a long association with Ayckbourn's work, and was Artistic Director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough. He directed The Woman in Black, which has run for 30 years in the West End.



Herford's production of Relatively Speaking will run at The Mill at Sonning from 27th February to 18th April



Set majestically on the banks of the River Thames, The Mill at Sonning Theatre is celebrating more than 30 years of entertainment. Uniquely, as the only dinner theatre in the United Kingdom, it has gained unrivalled praise both nationally and internationally.



Jermyn Street Theatre recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in the heart of London's West End. In 2017 it became a producing house and has since forged partnerships with theatres in New York, Munich, Frankfurt, Newbury, Guildford, Oxford, Cumbria and York, producing over twenty world premieres alongside several rediscoveries. Jermyn Street Theatre is a signatory to the Equity Fringe Agreement and committed to equal gender representation. The 2020 Season began with the acclaimed triple bill of Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape / Eh Joe / The OId Tune directed by Trevor Nunn and starring Niall Buggy, Lisa Dwan, James Hayes and David Threlfall. It continues with Paul Minx's The Dog Walker starring Victoria Yeates (12th February to 7th March) and Michael Pennington in The Tempest (11th March to 4th April). Following the run of Relatively Speaking, the theatre will stage The Marriage of Alice B Toklas by Gertrude Stein by Edward Einhorn (20th May to 20th June), Sarah Ruhl's adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando (24th June to 18th July), Chekhov's Three Sisters in a new version by Peter Gill (9th September to 3rd October), The world premiere of Something In The Air by Peter Gill (7th to 31st October), After Darwin by Timberlake Wertenbaker (4th to 28 November) and The Massive Tragedy of Madame Bovary! by John Nicholson (2 December to 16th January 20.

RELATIVELY SPEAKING

By Alan Ayckbourn

Directed by Robin Herford

Set design by Michael Holt

Costume Design by Natalie Titchener





JERMYN STREET THEATRE

16B Jermyn Street, London, SW1Y 6ST

Tuesday 21st April to Saturday 16th May 2020

Press Performance Wednesday 22nd April 2020 - 7.30pm

TIME

7:30pm Monday to Saturday Evenings 3.30pm Tuesday and Saturday Matinees



TICKETS

The HALF - tickets £25.00 (£21.00 concessions) when booked before 22nd March



The QUARTER - tickets £28.00 (£24.00 concessions) when booked between 23rd March and 20th April



BEGINNERS - tickets £31.00 (£27.00 concessions) when booked after 21st April



5@5 Every day at 5pm (Equity members or under 30s) - 5 tickets will be sold for £5 - subject to availability - bookable only in person at box office or by telephone.



PREVIEW Tickets 21s t April all tickets £15.00

Concessions: Seniors (Over 60), theatre unions, unwaged, access, students.



BOX OFFICE

020 7287 2875

and online at www.jermynstreettheatre.co.uk





